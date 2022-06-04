Fitzler comes up big in penalty kicks as St. Dominic edges Nerinx Hall for third successive crown

FENTON — Katy Fitzler had no idea what to expect.

The junior goalkeeper was relatively clueless as St. Dominic headed into the penalty kick phase of the Class 4 girls soccer state championship match against Nerinx Hall on Saturday night at Soccer Park.

"I'd never been in one of these before," Fitzer said. "I asked the referee, 'How does this work, help me out?' "

Fitzler didn't need any help.

Like a cool, calm penalty kick veteran, Fitzler made two saves to help the Crusaders to a 1-0 win in the intensity-filled affair before a near-capacity crowd.

St. Dominic (22-3) claimed its seventh overall championship and third in a row to go with titles in 2019 (Class 3) and Class 4 (2021).

"It turned out to be an amazing experience," Fitzler said.

Senior Macie Begley converted on the title-clinching penalty kick to give her team an unsurmountable 3-1 lead after four rounds in the best-of-5 extra session that was necessitated by 110 scoreless minutes between the area powerhouses.

"This is so awesome," Begley said.

The Crusaders have won three successive titles for the first time in program history. They also beat Nerinx Hall last season and topped Summit in 2019.

Julia Shoults, Grace Bindbeutel joined Begley with successful penalty kicks in the tiebreaking session.

In the net, Fitzler was a hero. She doesn't get a whole lot of work in the net during the course of the season thanks to the Crusaders' staunch defense and powerful offense.

Yet she came up big at the most important time.

"Spectacular, what a player," St. Dominic coach Greg Koeller said. "This is what she dreams about. She's one our of hardest workers. At practice, she's the first to come and the last to leave."

Fitzler dove to her right to make her first save before jumping to her left for a stop in the third round.

That set the stage for Begley to finish off the match.

"Three in a row, it's a credit to the players," Koeller said. "Soccer is a players' game and they've owned it. It's incredible. Pure joy."

Both teams had a host of chances in the 80 minutes of regulation and then 30 minutes of overtime.

Nerinx Hall (21-3-1) used the front-line power of Nina Preusser to create several good opportunities.

But Fitzler was equal to the challenge.

"We knew she'd come through," Bindbeutel said. "Katy's like that we can always count on her."

Koeller was overjoyed with the performances of his team, which went through a couple rough spots during the regular season including a loss to district rival Liberty.

"Man, they worked for this," Koeller said.

St. Dominic's previous titles came in 2001, 2007, 2012, 2013, 2019 and 2021.

The 2-hour, 39-minute affair provided more twists and turns than a murder mystery.

"Nobody wants to lose like this, but I'm not sure what the answer is," Nerinx Hall coach Brian Haddock said. "Each team had the other team on their heels for a brief moment. When the legs are getting heavy it's easy to crumble, but neither team did."

Nina Preusser scored the lone penalty kick goal for the Markers.

"What a great high school soccer match between two St. Louis area teams," Haddock added. "If I didn't have a horse in this race, I couldn't have found a better match to watch."

