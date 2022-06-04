Fitzler comes up big in PK round to help St. Dominic to third successive crown

FENTON — Katy Fitzler had no idea what to expect.

The St. Dominic High junior goalkeeper was relatively clueless as the Crusaders headed into the penalty kick phase of the Class 4 state championship match against Nerinx Hall on Saturday night at Soccer Park.

"I'd never been in one of these before," Fitzer said. "I asked the referee, 'how does this work, help me out,'?

Fitzler didn't need any help.

Like a cool, calm, PK veteran, Fitzler made two s3aves to help the Crusaders to a 1-0 win in the insensity-filled affair before a near capacity crowd.

St. Dominic (22-3) claimed its seventh overall championship and third in a row to go with titles in 2021 and 2019.

"It turned out to be an amazing experience," Fitzler said.

Senior Macie Begley converted on the title-clinching penalty kick to give her team an unsurmountable 3-1 lead after four round of the scheduled five-round extra session.

"This is so awesome," Begley said.

The Crusaders won three successive titles for the first time in program history.

Julia Shoults, Grace Bindbeutel joined Begley with successful PK.

But the real hero was Fitzler. She does get a whole lot of work in the net due to the Crusaders staunch defense and powerful offense.

Yet she came up big at the most important time.

"Spectacular, what a player," St. Dominic coach Greg Koeller said. "This is what she dreams about. She's one our of hardest workers. At practice, she's the first to come and the last to leave."

Fitzer dove to her right to make her first save before jumping to her left for a stop in the third round.

That set the stage for Begley to finish off the match.

"Three in a row, it's a credit to the players," Koeller said. "Soccer is a players game and they've owned it. It's incredible. Pure joy."

Both teams had a host of chances in the 110 minutes of regulation.

Nerinx Hall (21-3-1) used the front-line power of Nina Preusser to create several good opportunities.

But Fitzler was equal to the challenge.

"We knew she'd come through," Bindbeutel said. "Katy's like that, we can always count on her."

Koeller was overjoyed with the performances of his team, which went through a couple rough spots during the regular season including a loss to district rival Liberty.

"Man, they worked for this," he said.

