Fort Zumwalt South parlays quick start into win over Francis Howell Central

"We've got a lot of talented players," Sanders said. "It's still going to take some time to totally mesh together. But so far, in both matches, our energy has been fantastic from start to finish."

South compiled a 13-9-1 mark in 2019 and lost to eventual Class 3 state champion St. Dominic in the postseason.

The Bulldogs had the core of that team returning including Spotanksi, who now is at McKendree University; and Tankersley, who plays at the University of Arkansas.

"It was brutal without a season," Cross said. "I was looking forward to playing with them when they were seniors for a long time."

Cross has returned with vengeance from a 22-month hiatus on the high school level. She not only wants to win a crown for her teammates, but for her two close friends, who have moved on to the college ranks.

"The three of us — we were always together," Cross said. "I thought we had something special together — we'll just never know how special."

Sanders said Cross is the glue that holds this season's team together.

"Realistically, if we can work the ball through her every single time, we will," Sanders said.