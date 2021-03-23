Fort Zumwalt South parlays quick start into win over Francis Howell Central

ST. PETERS — Sophia Cross had it all figured out.
The Fort Zumwalt South midfielder felt like her girls soccer team had the makings of a state champion last season — before COVID-19 wiped out the entire campaign.
"We were good enough to win it all," Cross said. "I honestly believe that."
Cross even envisioned playing in the state championship match alongside long time friends and teammates Katie Spotanksi and Ava Tankersley.
That all went away.
But the basic dream remains an attainable one for Cross.
The Bulldogs used the veteran savvy of Cross to knock off Francis Howell Central 1-0 in a non-league match Tuesday at Jack Ball Stadium.
South improved to 2-0 with its second successive win over a team with final four pedigree. It beat Summit 3-2 on Friday. Summit placed second in the state in 2019, the last time soccer was played. Central finished fourth at state that season.
"It's only two games, but I'm excited about the way we're playing," said Cross, a senior and team captain.
First-year South coach LeAnne Sanders likes what she has seen so far as well. But she isn't ready to get too excited just yet.
"We've got a lot of talented players," Sanders said. "It's still going to take some time to totally mesh together. But so far, in both matches, our energy has been fantastic from start to finish."
South compiled a 13-9-1 mark in 2019 and lost to eventual Class 3 state champion St. Dominic in the postseason.
The Bulldogs had the core of that team returning including Spotanksi, who now is at McKendree University; and Tankersley, who plays at the University of Arkansas.
"It was brutal without a season," Cross said. "I was looking forward to playing with them when they were seniors for a long time."
Cross has returned with vengeance from a 22-month hiatus on the high school level. She not only wants to win a crown for her teammates, but for her two close friends, who have moved on to the college ranks.
"The three of us — we were always together," Cross said. "I thought we had something special together — we'll just never know how special."
Sanders said Cross is the glue that holds this season's team together.
"Realistically, if we can work the ball through her every single time, we will," Sanders said.
Cross is the mother figure of a young group, which appears to have a high ceiling.
Freshman Audrey Smith leads the kiddie corps. The speedy striker scored the lone goal in the seventh minute Tuesday. She jumped on a loose ball in the box after freshman teammate Jailyn Brownlee took a shot off a nifty corner from freshman Ashley Miller.
"The ball just bounced back to me and I shot it," Smith said.
Three freshmen played key roles in the tally, a fact not lost on Sanders, who was an assistant for 12 seasons before taking the program's reins.
"They play like they've been here forever," Sanders said. "All of our young players play like they're a couple of years older than what they really are."
Cross, who will continue her career at the University of Miami Ohio, provides leadership and guidance. She said she doesn't have to do much to motivate the younger players.
"She's already telling me what to do," Cross said, pointing at Smith.
South junior goalkeeper Sarah Bozeman only faced three shots but came up big when the Spartans (0-2) applied some serious pressure over the final eight minutes of the match.
Defenders Emily Bloomfield and Abby Hacker helped keep the pressure off Bozeman.
The Bulldogs controlled play throughout much of the contest but could not tack on an insurance tally against goalie Madi Valenti, who stood tall after conceding the early goal.
Central began to push forward and applied some sustained pressure down the stretch. Payton Barth and Gillian Nicholson created opportunities.
"You can't be mad about a defeat like this," Central coach Eddie Mulholland said. "Our girls competed and put themselves to position to get back in it. We just couldn't find a goal.