Four knee surgeries, small stature can't hold down Triad soccer star Catanzaro

TROY, Ill. — Some girls soccer players might not be enamored with their coach describing them as a pit bull. Triad senior Gina Catanzaro appreciates it.

“I take that as a compliment,” Catanzaro said of coach Matt Bettlach’s characterization of what she brings to the Knights from the forward position. “I’ll get after it for all 80 minutes, no matter what.”

The 5-foot-1 Catanzaro has clawed her way to the top of the Knights’ scoring chart with a tough, purposeful style that blends nicely with speed, ball skills and a knack for finishing opportunities.

Her career has been compromised by four surgeries on her left knee, but Catanzaro clearly is making up for lost time with 24 goals and eight assists. She’s one of the main reasons Triad is in a position to defend its Class 2A state championship this weekend at North Central College in Naperville.

The Knights (23-1), who have won 47 of their last 48 games, will face Oak Park Fenwick (13-6-2) in the semifinals at 11 a.m. Friday. A victory would advance them into the title match at 1 p.m. Saturday against Lisle Benet Academy (21-4) or Deerfield (22-3-2), which meet in the second semifinal at 1 p.m. Friday.

“For Gina to come out this year and do what she’s done, I’m not surprised because we know she’s a total competitor,” Bettlach said. “Anybody that knows Gina and has been around her knows she’s determined and hates to lose. You put her in any competition, whether it’s a practice, a relay race or how far you can kick the ball, and you better believe she’s going 110%.”

Catanzaro was on track to reaching elite status as a freshman, but the road became cluttered when she suffered an ACL tear in her left knee in the final moments of a 1-0 victory at Belleville East on April 23, 2019. She finished with seven goals and five assists in her shortened season.

That wasn’t the end of the bad news. About a month after surgery to repair the ACL, Catanzaro fractured her left kneecap.

“I was with some friends and I slipped by the pool and completely shattered my kneecap,” Catanzaro said. “It was some really slippery pool concrete. I wasn’t even running; I was just walking.”

Catanzaro, 18, remembers thinking her soccer career was over.

“Luckily, I didn’t tear my ACL again,” she said. “I was very fortunate to have nothing else wrong besides the kneecap.”

The 2020 season was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic, giving Catanzaro additional recovery time. Instead, she underwent two more surgeries on the knee, both to remove scar tissue.

Catanzaro returned for her junior season, although her mobility and effectiveness were limited by the knee brace she had to wear. By the end of the season, however, the knee finally was feeling close to 100%, and Catanzaro finished with five goals. She began playing without the brace during her club season with St. Louis Scott Gallagher.

“Last year, she played sparingly. She couldn’t go very long,” Bettlach said. “She had to wear the knee brace and she hated it. It limited her abilities. She was (hesitant) because the injury was still fresh in her head. But even as a limited role player, she still created havoc and scored some big goals late in the season. Gina Catanzaro at 85% is better than some players at 100%.”

Catanzaro puts a positive spin on her injury-riddled past.

“I would love to not have been injured in the past, but honestly, I think that’s made me a better person overall and made me the person I am today,” she said.

The kneecap fracture, Catanzaro said, was a “blessing in disguise.”

“I was recovering extremely fast with my ACL and I think I would have pushed myself to come back sooner than I was supposed to,” she said. “I’m praying nothing else happens and I can stay well through this.”

The 2022 version of Catanzaro has been golden. Her productivity has been doubly important in the wake of season-ending injuries to juniors Laney Harshany (ACL) and Gabbie Wood (meniscus). Bettlach said it’s possible Harshany and Wood could have combined for 40 goals.

“We knew Gina was going to be a big, dynamic piece for us, and that nobody was really going to concentrate on her because they were going to concentrate on Laney or Gabbie. Then there’s Gina Catanzaro out there dictating the play,” said Bettlach, who also describes Catanzaro as a “firecracker.”

“She’s short in stature and she’s stocky,” Bettlach said. “But when that whistle blows, you better watch out. She doesn’t care how tall you are or how short you are, she’s going to run through you. That ball is going to be hers.”

And once the ball is at Catanzaro’s feet, any number of things can happen — all of them bad for Triad opponents.

“When she hits it, she can put the ball through the wall,” Bettlach said. “That’s the kind of capability she has. That’s what makes her so dangerous. Not only can she take you inside the box, get around you and then place it, but she can shoot from 20 yards out when she wants to. If she’s got the opening, she’ll take it.”

Catanzaro recalls the conversation she had with herself after first Harshany and then Wood were lost to the lineup, just as games became more important.

“I knew something had to be done,” she said. “I knew we were going to struggle for a little bit. I had to step up and do way better than I was before. Being patient is a big thing with me, because I struggle with that. Trying to be patient and wait for my opportunities to come is what I’ve been trying to work on.”

Catanzaro doesn’t mind looking up to other players, many of whom are 6 or 7 inches closer to the clouds. In Catanzaro’s mind, size has never been an impediment to success on the soccer field.

And make no mistake: Catanzaro doesn’t concern herself with what opponents think about her. They soon discover she’s no pushover.

“I think once they see me they’re like, ‘She’s really small. She can’t really do much against tall people,’ ” Catanzaro said. “But once I’m out there, I don’t really care how big or how strong you are, I’m going to find a way. It’s just how determined I am to get through you.

“I believe whether you’re 4-foot-something of 6-foot-something, you can always be dominant on the field. I watched small people just like me in college when I was little, and I remember wanting to be just like them, just playing. Now here I am doing what I want, and I love it.”

Catanzaro, who has signed with Division II Maryville University of the Great Lakes Valley Conference, downplays her success. That’s likely due to her shy side.

“When I was a little kid, I would not talk to anyone,” Catanzaro said. “I would always hide behind my mom and be so shy. As I’ve gotten older, I’ve gotten way more open to others and more talkative.

“I’m definitely really shy. But once you get to know me, I’m very outgoing. I open up a lot. We’re super close as a team. I’m open with everyone else on my team.”

Catanzaro had a career-best four goals in Triad’s 7-0 sectional semifinal win over Marion on May 24. She had three-goal games against Highland and Belleville West and had two goals against Highland, Taylorville and twice against Civic Memorial.

“I’m just trying to do my part and help out my team as much as possible. I wasn’t aiming for anything in particular (this season),” Catanzaro said.

Catanzaro credits senior Kinlee Lippert for many of her goals. Lippert owns a team-leading 17 assists and has been prolific in recent games on corner kicks, placing them in the middle of the box for scoring chances.

“I can take a shot from outside the 18 or from 30 yards out,” Catanzaro said. “I’ve had the majority of (my goals) from Kinlee — out of the air or whatever.”

Triad converted twice on corner kicks by Lippert in a 2-0 victory Tuesday over Chatham Glenwood in the Chatham Glenwood Super-Sectional, with seniors Breanna Zurek and Avery Bohnenstiehl getting the goals.

When she’s not playing soccer or hanging out with friends, Catanzaro still embraces her quiet side. She’s not hiding behind mom’s hip anymore, but enjoys spending time in her room, usually watching Netflix.

“There are a lot of shows coming out,” she said.

For now, a business trip awaits in Naperville, and Catanzaro hopes she’s a major cog in what could be the Knights’ fourth Class 2A state championship. Netflix programming is on the backburner.

“I think our team wants this more than ever this year,” Catanzaro said. “Having that feeling of going back up north, we’ve been wanting this since preseason. Since November, we’ve been talking about it.

“I remember my freshman year, I wasn’t rostered because of my injury and we played at North Central College. I was just wishing I was on that field with my team. It’s a great feeling to go back and have a chance to win it. For sure, I’m looking forward to the weekend. Hopefully, we can do something special.”

