HILLSBORO, Mo. — The subject comes up every year around mid-May.

Fox High senior Aubrey Andrews is forced to listen to her mother, Amy, talk about the good old days.

Amy Adolphson helped lead the Warriors to their last district girls soccer championship back in 1996.

And she doesn't let her daughter forget it.

"She's always telling me that she's got one and I don't," Aubrey said of the elusive district crown. "I'm tired of hearing it."

Aubrey might just get even with Mom next month.

The 5-foot-9 striker scored three times and added two assists to lead Fox to a 9-1 win over Lutheran South in the championship game of the 14th Hillsboro Girls Soccer Tournament on Saturday afternoon in Jefferson County.

Andrews has surpassed her mother in almost every statistical category. She pushed her career scoring total to a school-record 78 goals with the hat trick.

Bound for McKendree University, Andrews helped Fox (11-1) to its ninth successive win, which is believed to be a school record.

The Warriors are one of the hottest teams in the state. They have outscored their opponents 49-5 during the winning streak.

"Lately, we've been killing it," Andrews said.

Seniors Ella Robinson and Angelina Friedman chipped in with two goals each against Lutheran South (5-3). Robinson added two assists. Junior Natalie Miller handed out three helpers to bring her season total to a team-high 17.

"This group just simply knows how to play with one another," Fox coach Nathan Niehaus said. "Hopefully, we can keep this roll going."

Senior goalie Elizabeth Arnold has given up just four goals all season. She had recorded five successive clean sheets prior to the contest and holds the school record for career shutouts with 22.

"This feels great to be part of a team that's doing a lot of positive things," Robinson said. "All of us, we just go out and get it done."

Such was the case Saturday.

Robinson kick-started a three-goal outburst in just 3 minutes and 2 seconds early in the first half. She took a perfect through pass from Miller and blasted a shot past South keeper Ellie Buscher in the 11th minute.

Andrews took over from there with a natural hat trick — three successive goals in just over 10 minutes for a 4-0 lead.

Gwendolyn Williams and Jamison Keisker scored in the final 13:57 of the half to put the contest away.

The Warriors received contributions all across their veteran lineup, which includes seven senior starters.

But Andrews and Robinson make up the heart and soul of the squadron. Robinson, who is bound for SIU Edwardsville, has 18 goals on the season. Andrews leads with 19.

The duo has helped put the program back on the right path after the Warriors suffered through nine losing seasons in a 10-year period from 2010 to 2019.

"It feels good to be a part of history," Robinson said.

Fox captured its second tournament crown of the season, winning the eight-team affair with four victories by a combined 25-1. It also took the Windsor Tournament crown earlier in the month.

The Warriors are heading into the meat of their schedule with plenty of confidence. They face Seckman and Pattonville next week.

"I think we're ready for any test," Robinson said.

Junior Caroline Boyle scored the lone goal for Lutheran South, which carried a five-match winning streak into the contest.

"My kids played their hearts out," South coach Jeff Robben said. "If you'd have told me at the beginning of the week that we'd win three games this week, I'd have been super happy. Getting to play in the championship game is just a cherry on top of a good week for us."

Hillsboro Tournament, championship: Fox 9, Lutheran South 1