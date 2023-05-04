FREEBURG — The Freeburg girls soccer team made history Wednesday night in more than one way.

With a 3-2 penalty-kick shootout win, the Midgets knocked off visiting Columbia for the first time. And they won the Cahokia Conference championship for the first time.

And they set themselves up for what could be an interesting rematch in Class 1A play next week in the Freeburg Regional, where Columbia is seeded first and Freeburg third.

The four-team regional will be next week. In Tuesday’s semifinals, Columbia will face eighth-seeded DuQuoin at 4 p.m. while Freeburg and sixth-seeded Pinkneyville square off at 6 p.m.

Tuesday’s winners will meet for the regional championship on Friday, May 12, at 5 p.m.

“It was a crazy night, no question, and I’m excited about the way my teammates responded,’’ Freeburg junior goalkeeper Allysa Wolf said after two key stops in the PK shootout. “In PKs, it’s 50-50 for the goalkeeper, but I felt pretty confident in myself and I knew my team would back me up. It was a big night — senior night, a big game against a very good Columbia team _ and I think that helped get the players on both sides fired up. I know our team was pumped up and I think that helped us pull out the win in the end.”

The host Midgets (13-3-2 overall, 5-0 Cahokia Conference) enter the postseason riding a 7-0-2 streak.

“We haven’t lost since April 6 and we don’t plan on losing again,’’ Freeburg coach Becky Ganz said. “I really love these girls and their attitude. They’re wonderful kids to be around and they’re a group that just seems to keep fighting. It was a great win for us and it came against a very good team. It was a fun game to be a part of and hopefully we can both do it again on this field next week.”

In PKs, Freeburg outscored Columbia 3-2 with successful kicks from Ella Gagen, Maddie Casey and Bella Borja. Wolf came up with two key stops while each team had one shot go over the goal.

For Columbia, Taylor Martin and Maddie Mauch had successful PKs.

“Once we got to penalties, I felt really good about our chances,” Wolf said. “I was able to read the shooters’ hips and make a couple of big stops.”

In a first half that featured lots of midfield play, the host Midgets grabbed the lead with a little over 14 minutes to play before halftime when Kylie Kisgen headed in a long-range throw-in from fellow senior Borja.

Less than a minute later, Columbia (13-6-2, 4-1) nearly pulled even but failed to score on a wild goal-mouth scramble. Late in the half, Freeburg created another dangerous chance off a Borja long throw. But this time, Kisgen’s shot was handled by Columbia goalkeeper Brooklyn Oestreich.

Less than three minutes into the second half, Columbia’s Mauch ripped a shot from the right corner that went by Wolf and off the far goal post. Not long after that, the Eagles’ Sam Schmucke tested Wolf with a shot from outside.

The Midgets added to their lead midway through the second half, scoring on a crazy deflection goal that was credited to Kisgen, who leads Freeburg this season with 23 goals.

Columbia came on strong as the match progressed, scoring a pair of goals in the match’s final 15 minutes to force overtime. The Eagles’ rally started when Reese Woelfel got control of a loose ball on the left side of the field and scored on a shot from outside the penalty area to make it 2-1.

Then, not long after Wolf punched away a dangerous shot from Mauch, Columbia was awarded a penalty kick.

The Eagles’ Martin converted to even the score at 2-2 with about 9 minutes left in regulation.

Each team created scoring chances late in regulation, but goalkeepers Wolf and Oestreich came up with key stops.

“I think that penalty kick goal motivated us,’’ Wolf said. “We knew were going to have to work until the end of the game if we were going to have a chance to win it. We never stopped working.”

Columbia coach Jamey Bridges was disappointed with the loss, but also saw plenty of positives in Wednesday’s contest.

“If it had finished 2-0, maybe I’d feel different,’’ he said. “I know the girls are disappointed, but I liked the way we battled. I thought we responded well. We made some mistakes but they’re mistakes we can work on and hopefully fix in the next nine days.

“They’re conference champs — that stings — but it’s hard to beat a team twice in any season.”

Bridges added: “We work on our PK’s a lot, but in the heat of the moment, the nerves and all, it’s totally different. We’ll go back to work and hopefully be ready if and when we see Freeburg again.”

Freeburg 3, Columbia 2 (PKs, 3-2)