The Freeburg High girls soccer season came to a close on Tuesday night.

The Midgets, making their first super-sectional appearance, started slowly but came on strong in the second half of a 1-0 loss to Pleasant Plains in Class 1A action at Columbia High.

Freeburg, which entered the game on an 11-0-2 streak, finished the season at 17-4-2. Pleasant Plains improved to 26-2-1 and advances to state play for the second time. The Cardinals placed fourth in Class 1A in 2009.

Pleasant Plains is riding a 19-0-1 streak and hasn’t lost since falling 2-1 to Mattoon on March 30. The Cardinals will face Normal University (15-8-2) in the 7 p.m. semifinal Friday at North Central College in Naperville.

Rock Island Aleman (14-3-1) and Elmhurst IC Catholic Prep (14-2) will meet in Friday’s 5 p.m. semifinal. On Saturday, the championship match is at 5 p.m., with the third-place game at 3 p.m.

After coming on strong to close out the regular season and start the playoffs with a pair of wins over powerful Columbia as well as victories over Father McGivney and Althoff, Freeburg came out a little slower than expected on Tuesday.

“Part of it was probably nerves,’’ Freeburg coach Becky Ganz said. “And our girls are hurting; they’re sore. We practice hard, we go hard — everybody does — and I don’t do a lot of subbing and I think we were a little worn down. We were timid through the first 20 minutes or so and it ended up costing us.”

The Cardinals, who arrived a little later than anticipated due to a flat tire on their bus ride to Columbia, grabbed the lead midway through the opening half. After a throw-in along the right wing, Pleasant Plains’ Brooke Hermes delivered a ball across the penalty area to Caroline Willenborg, who one-timed the ball to the center for top scorer Bailey Leach, whose shot found the net just inside the left post.

“Caroline did all the work; all I had to do was make sure to get it on goal,’’ said Leach, a freshman who leads the Cardinals this season with 28 goals and 28 assists. Freeburg goalkeeper Allysa Wolf “is very good, an all-stater, so I had to really work my magic and get the ball to the corner to beat her.”

Pleasant Plains coach Greg Bryan added: “Bailey’s a pretty special player and her numbers, goals and assists, is incredible. She doesn’t dwell on the numbers; she’a s team player who’s focus is on winning the game.”

The Cardinals maintained the lead the rest of the way, but not without plenty of tense moments. Freeburg came out with more purpose after halftime and pressured Pleasant Plains throughout much of the final 40 minutes.

But….

“I felt with all the pressure we had, we’d eventually get a goal,’’ Ganz said. “We played a much better second half and I couldn’t be prouder of the effort. But we couldn’t get the goal we needed.”

Freeburg created a couple of decent chances early in the second half off of long throw-ins from Bella Borja. On the first, Ella Gagen shot wide. A few minutes later, Borja’s toss was shot on goal by Kylie Kisgen. But Pleasant Plains keeper Elle Walker made the stop.

The Midgets’ Avery Hasseldenz played a ball into the box from the right wing to Kisgen with about 18 minutes to play. But again, Walker was there to make the save.

With about 9 ½ minutes to play, a Hasseldenz corner created a scramble in the penalty area. But the Cardinals’ defense scrambled to keep their shutout.

“When you score early like we did, there’s a tendency to try and defend that lead,’’ Bryan said. “We wanted our girls to keep attacking, but at halftime I kidded that it might be the longest 40 minutes of their lives and it was.”

Leach added: “Things got pretty nerve-racking at times, but we kept our composure and did what we needed to do to get the win. We stuck together as a team and we held our ground.’’

In his 27th season, Bryan isn’t sure what to expect in his club’s first state trip since 2009. But he’s anxious for the opportunity.

“It’ll be interesting to see what we can do this weekend,” he said. “We’re starting eight underclassmen, but it’s a group that’s come together quickly.”

Ganz, the Freeburg coach, talked about her squad’s unexpected postseason surge.

“We’re just thrilled to have gotten this far,’’ she said. “Nobody expected it and we’re super-proud of that the girls accomplished — we’d never won conference, we’d never beaten Columbia, we’d never won a sectional — but these girls accomplished so much. Sure, we would’ve loved to get one more win and gotten to state. But I couldn’t be prouder of this group.

“We worked hard for each other and we accomplished so much. It’s a great group of kids, on and off the field, and I couldn’t be any prouder of them.”

Freeburg will graduate five seniors — captains Kisgen (25 goals, 9 assists), Gagen (7 goals, 11 assists) and Maddie Casey as well as Borja (1 goal, 3 assists) and Ellie Range (1 goal) — and will move from Class 1A to Class 2A next year.

“It’ll be a challenge, no question, but we want to work hard and make sure Freeburg soccer stays on the map,’’ Ganz said.

Class 1A Columbia Super-Sectional: Pleasant Plains 1, Freeburg 0