Frelich's first goal of season gives Ladue a hard-fought victory against Pattonville

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Sydney Frelich was in the right place at the right time.

The versatile senior scored in the 30th minute Friday and the Ladue Rams made it hold up in a 1-0 victory over the Pattonville Pirates in a Suburban Conference Red girls soccer game.

“It was kind of just a loose ball and it got knocked back right in front of me, luckily,” said Frelich, who punched it inside the left post from 10 yards out for her first goal of the season. “I had just been switched to attacking center mid at that point; I mostly play defense. I like to score, but I’m a better defender.”

Frelich spent most of the game helping the Rams (3-3-1 overall, 1-1 conference) play lockdown defense from her center back position and being a dangerous option on restarts.

Ladue’s defense occasionally bent but subdued the talented Pirates and defeated its rival for the first time since 2017.

“They’re a great opponent,” Frelich said of Pattonville, while also looking forward to what the Rams might be able to accomplish this season. “I think we have a chance (to be special). We’re a young team, but we’ve somehow all come together and we’re playing good soccer.”

Pattonville (3-4, 1-1) had moments of quality possession but was unable to solve Ladue’s back line and freshman goalkeeper Lena Orywall.

“We made some mistakes and it ultimately cost us the game,” Pirates coach Tomi Benney said. “We have a very skilled team, but we’ve got to find a way to get our offense going. We were going at them the whole first half, but just couldn’t find the back of the net, and then they get a quick counter. It changes the game.

“We had momentum during the game. The girls were gung-ho. But you’ve got to find the back of the net. That’s something we couldn’t do.”

Prior to Frelich’s goal, the Pirates were knocking around the ball and threatening the Ladue net in the 18th minute. The Rams, however, counterattacked and nearly took the lead on Frelich’s 34-yard free kick that was wide right.

Thirteen minutes later, Frelich didn’t misfire on her much easier opportunity.

“Sydney’s a center back, but on this team, we have eight defenders,” Ladue coach David Aronberg said. “So we just kind of rotate who plays up top. In practice, Sydney finishes really well, so we were watching this game and were thinking we would have her move up. As soon as she went up, she finished the play. It was a weird play. (Pattonville) rolled it out, the wind kind of stopped it and all of a sudden, it was like, ‘Oh, we’re in.’ ”

Frelich nearly made it 2-0 in the 36th minute, blasting another free kick from 30-plus yards out that clanged off the crossbar. In the 57th minute, Ladue freshman Nephthys Prothro tried to pop a 25-yard shot over junior keeper Jordyn Maras, but the strong wind knocked it down and Maras made an easy play.

With the wind at its back, Pattonville nearly got the equalizer in the 61st minute, but Orywall made a quick grab of a flick by Pirates senior Sarah Murphy from directly in front of the left post.

Pattonville’s final chance came in the 67th minute, but senior Lindsey Meyer went down with a hamstring injury as she raced for a ball on the left side. Meyer, who is second on the team with three goals, was helped off the field and did not return.

“That was going to be a goal-scoring opportunity,” Benney said. “She’s one of our skilled forwards. She’s been fighting a hamstring injury and it took it to her on that play. She would have found the back of the net (on that chance).”

Aronberg agreed.

“She was on the break and went down,” he said. “That was so unfortunate. She was in on that play. Hopefully, she’s doing well.”

