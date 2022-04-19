Freshman's goal, staunch defense help O'Fallon blank Alton in rematch of SWC powers

O'FALLON, Ill. — O’Fallon’s girls soccer team took a major step toward another Southwestern Conference championship Tuesday night.

The Panthers got a first-half goal from freshman Sadie Mueller and made it hold up in a 1-0 victory over Alton. The victory improved O’Fallon to 10-1 overall and 5-0 in the league. It has five conference games remaining.

“We talked before the game about how we’re looking to continue the success of last year and win the conference,” O’Fallon coach Justin Judiscak, whose team did much more than that in earning the Class 3A state title in 2021. “We’re looking to (win conference) again, and this was a big game to set us on the path of being able to do that. We’ve got a number of games left, but this was a big one.”

Second-place Alton, meanwhile, trying to cut the gap in its pursuit of the Panthers, fell to 10-3 overall and 4-2 in the SWC. The Redbirds, who lost to O’Fallon 3-1 in the teams’ first meeting March 29, have four league games to play.

Mueller’s goal on a short pass from sophomore Rebecca Koenig in the 18th minute was the only offense the Panthers needed. Mueller’s hard shot from 15 yards out caromed off the hands of charging junior keeper Peyton Baker of Alton and had just enough steam to cross the goal line before the Redbirds could attempt to clear.

It was Mueller’s second goal of the season and Koenig’s seventh assist.

“It was a good run,” Judiscak said. “She made that run through, we broke her in and she was able to finish the goal.”

From that point, the Panthers’ defense of seniors Mackenzie James and Katelyn Knaust, junior Regan Schreckenberg and freshman Addison Baldus, along with senior goalie Maicy Mueller, took over.

The defense limited the touches of Alton junior Emily Baker, who has 22 goals and three assists, and Mueller made a sliding save of a free kick by Baker in the 46th minute.

“One of our main goals at the beginning of this game was to win 50-50 balls out of the air,” James said. “We said if we can stop them and not let them get past us, we would be good to go. Emily is very fast and good on the ball. We did a very good job, all of us, staying together and winning those balls out of the air. We also were very good at communicating and covering for each other.”

Judiscak said the Panthers had to be aware of the Redbirds’ penchant for playing balls over the top and letting Baker run onto them and create chances with her speed and ball skills.

“A big goal of ours was to win everything in the air,” he said. “Don’t let the ball bounce, don’t let the ball get in behind us. That will limit her opportunities, because she is such an explosive player. You give her one step and that’s dangerous. Our four in the back did an amazing job, winning everything in the air. There was nothing we had to turn and run on. They were calm and composed on the ball. They didn’t freak out under pressure and made good decisions.”

Alton coach Gwen Sabo credited the Panthers’ defense.

“Their center backs are really good,” Sabo said. “I’m definitely used to our team winning more 50-50 balls. I would say (O’Fallon) won 80% of them tonight.

“Looking at the conference, O’Fallon has been smacking teams. A 1-0 loss, no one like losing, but it’s a respectable loss. The good news is I know we can play better. The bad news is it wasn’t good enough (tonight) to get the result.”

Peyton Baker shined in the net for the Redbirds. After allowing the goal by Mueller, Baker made save after save, some in spectacular fashion. She stonewalled Koenig on a breakaway in the 43rd minute and turned away sophomore Emerson Nieroda on a one-on-one opportunity in the 50th minute.

“Peyton has been clutch for us all year,” Sabo said. “Tonight was no different.”

Both teams were playing without one of their starters. Senior Avery Christopher (21 goals, five assists) missed the game for O’Fallon, while junior Alayna Rabozzi was not available for the Redbirds.

Sabo said hanging with the Panthers’ deep offense was still a tall task without having to be concerned about Christopher.

“The replacement for her, Anna Chor, was just as dangerous,” Sabo said. “She played very similarly. They didn’t really change their game plan. Good teams are able to do that. They just have someone else step up and fill that role.”

