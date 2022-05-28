Friday's best performances

Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Brooke Cattoor, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Webster Groves)
|2
|2
|0
|Audrey Smith, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Webster Groves)
|2
|1
|0
|Maddie Hunt, Triad (vs Waterloo)
|1
|0
|1
Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Brooke Cattoor, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Webster Groves)
|2
|2
|0
|Audrey Smith, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Webster Groves)
|2
|1
|0
|Maddie Hunt, Triad (vs Waterloo)
|1
|0
|1
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
O'FALLON, Mo. — Fort Zumwalt South junior Brooke Cattoor didn't fully understand the gravity of the situation.
COLLINSVILLE — Olivia Baca plans on wearing sunglasses every waking hour until the end of the soccer season.
TROY, ILL. — Lexi Stephens stepped to the penalty spot in the box and unleashed an afternoon’s worth of frustration on the ball.
Zach Oreto certainly expected a different response.
The pressure of perfection permeated the Triad girls soccer team.
COLUMBIA, ILL. — Althoff senior Morgan Wagner knows the pain will fade in time.
Metro Women's Athletics Association 2022 girls soccer all-conference:
TROY, Mo. — Gabby Povich’s assignment was simple.
WILDWOOD — Nerinx Hall soccer coach Brian Haddock had a feeling his team's district final showdown with Lafayette would come down to a sudden-…
ROXANA — Penalty kicks are sometimes all about the goalkeeper.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.