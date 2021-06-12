Friday's best performances

-
Racine's two goals propel St. Dominic past Nerinx Hall in Class 4 state championship thriller
-
Belrose scores twice to lead Ursuline past St. Charles for first state soccer championship
-
Early goals spark O'Fallon past Edwardsville in Class 3A sectional semifinal
-
Nerinx Hall erupts in second half to rally past St. Teresa's in state semifinal
-
Waterloo edges Mascoutah in overtime, advances to 2A sectional final
Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Avery Christopher, O'Fallon (vs Normal Community)
|3
|0
|1
