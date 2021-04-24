Friday's best performances

Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Regan Moody, Althoff (vs Centralia, Illinois)
|5
|2
|0
|Cassidy Head, St. Charles (vs Hazelwood West)
|4
|1
|0
|Alayna Jakul, Orchard Farm (vs Warrenton)
|3
|3
|0
|Maddie Mauch, Columbia (vs Freeburg)
|2
|2
|1
|Grace Fortuna, Orchard Farm (vs Warrenton)
|3
|0
|0
|Brooke Cattoor, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Timberland)
|2
|2
|0
|Sally Werth, St. Charles (vs Hazelwood West)
|2
|2
|0
|Emma Long, Orchard Farm (vs Warrenton)
|2
|1
|0
|Mia Devrouax, Whitfield (vs Hazelwood Central)
|2
|0
|1
|Kayley Judy, Fort Zumwalt North (vs St. Charles West)
|2
|0
|1
|Izzy DeStefano, Visitation (vs Summit)
|2
|0
|1
|Kinlee Lippert, Triad (vs Alton Marquette)
|2
|0
|1
|Avery Gomric, Althoff (vs Centralia, Illinois)
|2
|0
|0
|Becca Rheinheimer, Summit (vs Visitation)
|2
|0
|0
|Emma Cloud, Union (vs Francis Howell Central)
|2
|0
|0
|Emily Bloomfield, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Timberland)
|2
|0
|0
|Emily Holmes, Columbia (vs Freeburg)
|2
|0
|0
|Tori Calvert, Althoff (vs Centralia, Illinois)
|1
|2
|0
|Mary Gasaway, Columbia (vs Freeburg)
|1
|2
|0
|Kiley Finnegan, St. Charles (vs Hazelwood West)
|1
|2
|0