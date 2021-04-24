 Skip to main content
Friday's best performances
Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Regan Moody, Althoff (vs Centralia, Illinois)520
Cassidy Head, St. Charles (vs Hazelwood West)410
Alayna Jakul, Orchard Farm (vs Warrenton)330
Maddie Mauch, Columbia (vs Freeburg)221
Grace Fortuna, Orchard Farm (vs Warrenton)300
Brooke Cattoor, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Timberland)220
Sally Werth, St. Charles (vs Hazelwood West)220
Emma Long, Orchard Farm (vs Warrenton)210
Mia Devrouax, Whitfield (vs Hazelwood Central)201
Kayley Judy, Fort Zumwalt North (vs St. Charles West)201
Izzy DeStefano, Visitation (vs Summit)201
Kinlee Lippert, Triad (vs Alton Marquette)201
Avery Gomric, Althoff (vs Centralia, Illinois)200
Becca Rheinheimer, Summit (vs Visitation)200
Emma Cloud, Union (vs Francis Howell Central)200
Emily Bloomfield, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Timberland)200
Emily Holmes, Columbia (vs Freeburg)200
Tori Calvert, Althoff (vs Centralia, Illinois)120
Mary Gasaway, Columbia (vs Freeburg)120
Kiley Finnegan, St. Charles (vs Hazelwood West)120
