Friday's best performances
Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Ella Cosentino, McCluer North (vs Hazelwood East)241
Rylee Mirth, McCluer North (vs Hazelwood East)310
Gabbi Schlapper, Duchesne (vs Parkway Central)301
Maison Smith, Eureka (vs Ozark)211
Emma Granna, Affton (vs Hancock)210
Ashlyn Lane, Westminster (vs John Burroughs)201
Sydney Hollenberg, Affton (vs Hancock)201
Ava Blum, Nerinx Hall (vs Troy Buchanan)200
Abby Hoffman, McCluer North (vs Hazelwood East)200
Shannon Blaney, Principia (vs Brentwood)200
Elma Muratovic, Affton (vs Hancock)120
Annessa Shively, Westminster (vs John Burroughs)110
Morgan Struttmann, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Visitation)110
Georgia Leary, Villa Duchesne (vs O'Fallon Christian)110
Maddie Helling, Union (vs Smith-Cotton)110
Lauren Seppi, Nerinx Hall (vs Troy Buchanan)101
Jade Goulding, Waterloo (vs Mater Dei)101
Gabby Hennessy, St. Dominic (vs Cor Jesu)101
Mia Wikoff, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Visitation)101
Grace Rodgers, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Holt)101
