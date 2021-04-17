Friday's best performances

Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Ella Cosentino, McCluer North (vs Hazelwood East)
|2
|4
|1
|Rylee Mirth, McCluer North (vs Hazelwood East)
|3
|1
|0
|Gabbi Schlapper, Duchesne (vs Parkway Central)
|3
|0
|1
|Maison Smith, Eureka (vs Ozark)
|2
|1
|1
|Emma Granna, Affton (vs Hancock)
|2
|1
|0
|Ashlyn Lane, Westminster (vs John Burroughs)
|2
|0
|1
|Sydney Hollenberg, Affton (vs Hancock)
|2
|0
|1
|Ava Blum, Nerinx Hall (vs Troy Buchanan)
|2
|0
|0
|Abby Hoffman, McCluer North (vs Hazelwood East)
|2
|0
|0
|Shannon Blaney, Principia (vs Brentwood)
|2
|0
|0
|Elma Muratovic, Affton (vs Hancock)
|1
|2
|0
|Annessa Shively, Westminster (vs John Burroughs)
|1
|1
|0
|Morgan Struttmann, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Visitation)
|1
|1
|0
|Georgia Leary, Villa Duchesne (vs O'Fallon Christian)
|1
|1
|0
|Maddie Helling, Union (vs Smith-Cotton)
|1
|1
|0
|Lauren Seppi, Nerinx Hall (vs Troy Buchanan)
|1
|0
|1
|Jade Goulding, Waterloo (vs Mater Dei)
|1
|0
|1
|Gabby Hennessy, St. Dominic (vs Cor Jesu)
|1
|0
|1
|Mia Wikoff, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Visitation)
|1
|0
|1
|Grace Rodgers, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Holt)
|1
|0
|1