Friday's best performances
Friday's best performances

Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Gabbie Wood, Triad (vs Highland)411
Makenna Lake, Breese Central (vs Wood River)300
Reaghan Tebbe, Breese Central (vs Wood River)300
Emily Rosenthal, Triad (vs Highland)220
Ocean Reinhardt, Breese Central (vs Wood River)210
Payton Richter, Waterloo (vs Civic Memorial)200
Maddie Milligan, Triad (vs Highland)110
Cambell Watters, Waterloo (vs Civic Memorial)101
Aubree Wallace, Civic Memorial (vs Waterloo)100
Natalie Gum, Waterloo (vs Civic Memorial)100
Keira Veizer, Breese Central (vs Wood River)100
Haley Castillo, Breese Central (vs Wood River)100
Caty Burton, Triad (vs Highland)100
