Friday's best performances

Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Gabbie Wood, Triad (vs Highland)
|4
|1
|1
|Makenna Lake, Breese Central (vs Wood River)
|3
|0
|0
|Reaghan Tebbe, Breese Central (vs Wood River)
|3
|0
|0
|Emily Rosenthal, Triad (vs Highland)
|2
|2
|0
|Ocean Reinhardt, Breese Central (vs Wood River)
|2
|1
|0
|Payton Richter, Waterloo (vs Civic Memorial)
|2
|0
|0
|Maddie Milligan, Triad (vs Highland)
|1
|1
|0
|Cambell Watters, Waterloo (vs Civic Memorial)
|1
|0
|1
|Aubree Wallace, Civic Memorial (vs Waterloo)
|1
|0
|0
|Natalie Gum, Waterloo (vs Civic Memorial)
|1
|0
|0
|Keira Veizer, Breese Central (vs Wood River)
|1
|0
|0
|Haley Castillo, Breese Central (vs Wood River)
|1
|0
|0
|Caty Burton, Triad (vs Highland)
|1
|0
|0