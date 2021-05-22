Friday's best performances

Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Aubree Wallace, Civic Memorial (vs Metro-East Lutheran)
|2
|2
|1
|Abrianna Garrett, Civic Memorial (vs Metro-East Lutheran)
|2
|2
|0
|Kendall Kamp, Roxana (vs Alton Marquette)
|2
|0
|0
|Lillian Thompson , Mascoutah (vs Freeburg)
|2
|0
|0
|Audrey Smith, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Liberty (Wentzville))
|2
|0
|0
|Katie Peterson, Civic Memorial (vs Metro-East Lutheran)
|1
|2
|0
|Raegen Bechel, Civic Memorial (vs Metro-East Lutheran)
|1
|0
|0
|Mady Zyung, Civic Memorial (vs Metro-East Lutheran)
|1
|0
|0
|Leslie Nunez, Civic Memorial (vs Metro-East Lutheran)
|1
|0
|0
|Ellie Little , Civic Memorial (vs Metro-East Lutheran)
|1
|0
|0
|Kayleigh Merchant , Mascoutah (vs Freeburg)
|1
|0
|0