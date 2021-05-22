 Skip to main content
Friday's best performances
Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Aubree Wallace, Civic Memorial (vs Metro-East Lutheran)221
Abrianna Garrett, Civic Memorial (vs Metro-East Lutheran)220
Kendall Kamp, Roxana (vs Alton Marquette)200
Lillian Thompson , Mascoutah (vs Freeburg)200
Audrey Smith, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Liberty (Wentzville))200
Katie Peterson, Civic Memorial (vs Metro-East Lutheran)120
Raegen Bechel, Civic Memorial (vs Metro-East Lutheran)100
Mady Zyung, Civic Memorial (vs Metro-East Lutheran)100
Leslie Nunez, Civic Memorial (vs Metro-East Lutheran)100
Ellie Little , Civic Memorial (vs Metro-East Lutheran)100
Kayleigh Merchant , Mascoutah (vs Freeburg)100
