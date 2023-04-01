Friday's best performances StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com Apr 1, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)PlayerGoalsAssistsGWGMaddie Mauch, Columbia (vs Winnetka New Trier)100Jade Becker, Columbia (vs Winnetka New Trier)100 0 Comments STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Maddox shifts into beast mode to help Francis Howell knock off Fort Zumwalt West WELDON SPRING — Hayleigh Martin didn't have to think too hard. Girls soccer season preview spotlight: Edwardsville's Baca uses special bond with father to lift game to next level Olivia Baca used to receive a decent amount sympathy from her father, Brian. Area girls soccer rankings, preseason STLhighschoolsports.com rankings - 3/25/2023 Large schoolsLast Week1. Fort Zumwalt South (2-1)NR2. O'Fallon (3-0)NR3. Edwardsville (3-1)NR4. N… Recap: Granite City squeaks by Althoff Madison Vasiloff had a hat trick to lead Granite City to a 3-1 victory over visiting Althoff Saturday at Granite City. Miller takes on new role to help Fort Zumwalt South knock off Triad in bi-state battle TROY, Ill. — Ashley Miller is getting used to a new mindset.