Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Carolyne Mathenia, Belleville West (vs Normal University High)
|2
|0
|1
|Rebecca Rheinheimer, St. Louis Patriots (vs Wright City)
|2
|0
|1
|Alice Crowley, John Burroughs (vs MICDS)
|2
|0
|1
|Peyton O'Shaughnessy, Ladue (vs Kearney)
|2
|0
|0
|Aubrey Andrews, Fox (vs Parkway Central)
|2
|0
|0
|Carly Swan, Lafayette (vs North Point)
|2
|0
|0
|Madison Stockwell, Ladue (vs Kearney)
|1
|1
|0
|Madison Moore, Washington (vs Borgia)
|1
|0
|1
|Marisa Schreiner, Ladue (vs Kearney)
|1
|0
|1
|Ella Robinson, Fox (vs Parkway Central)
|1
|0
|1
|Kylee Slayden, Roxana (vs Greenville)
|1
|0
|1
|Miranda Malcom, Duchesne (vs Orchard Farm)
|1
|0
|1
|Khayli Buckels, Parkway South (vs Parkway West)
|1
|0
|1
|Sydney Beck, Lafayette (vs North Point)
|1
|0
|1
|Madison Smith, Belleville West (vs Normal University High)
|1
|0
|0
|Avery Lanemann, Washington (vs Borgia)
|1
|0
|0
|Karisa Latcher, Washington (vs Borgia)
|1
|0
|0
|Reilley Farrar, University City (vs Medicine and Bioscience)
|1
|0
|0
|Kendall Kamp, Roxana (vs Greenville)
|1
|0
|0
|Shelby Giebler, Sullivan (vs Owensville)
|1
|0
|0