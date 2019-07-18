After all the hard work, all the sweat and strain put in by Leah Selm, a junior-to-be at Parkway West, and her Lou Fusz 2002 teammates, Selm said recently that everyone can revel in the fact the only one word best describes the team.
Champions.
The Fusz 2002 team coach, by Sean O'Rourke finished off the National Premier League (NPL) national finals Monday in Suburban Denver by beating Campton SC 4-1 to win the 17U championship.
“It feels pretty amazing because we worked all summer for this,” Selm said. “It's just really rewarding that all of our hard work paid off. It's just a great feeling. We all played for each other. We all helped each other.”
The win over Campton, which put and end to a run of four wins in five games at the event for Fusz, was just about over after it had began behind four first half goals form the speedy Fusz side.
“I think Campton had trouble dealing with the speed on our wings, we got in behind them,” O'Rourke said. “You can tell when we're going to do well when we're getting in behind people. When we're forcing teams to face their own goal and chase us down, teams are going to struggle against us.”
The goal, in order came from Kaitlyn Nichols, two from Faith Rackers and Selm.
O'Rourke added that the trio, along with Elizabeth Baer, used their speed to wreak havoc up top.
“Our momentum just carried us,” O'Rourke said. “One the fourth one, we free up our attacking center mid, Leah Selm, who is just a fantastic player. She had a one-on-one with the keeper and finished. If you look at three of our goals, we got behind them and were one-on-one with the keeper.”
Selm said that the team had played so well in qualifying for the knockout portion of the tournament – coming through with a 2-0, must-win result against LA fire Red and then a 2-1 win against GPS (Ma.) Elite, the squad was more than ready for the final.
“We were all just so pumped for the game, so I think thank helped us come out so strong,” Selm said. “(It) really paid off and didn't make for too nerve-wracking of a game.”
O'Rourke lauded his side for the win.
The coach said that the team was strong on both sides of the pitch in rolling to victory.
“The final was, by far, our best game,” O'Rourke said. “It was a complete performance. We dominated a couple of other games, but in this one, we finished our chances early. It really could have been 6-1, 7-1. We had four or five other chances we should have put away. The girls were just ready.”
He added that the defense was also rock solid all tournament, giving up just one goal per game.
“Everyone did their jobs and played really well,” O'Rourke said. “We got some tremendous play out of our keeper, Julia Mincher. She made a key PK stop in group play that helped us get through on (goal) differential. She then made another stop against Campton. Sure, we were up but if they make it 4-2 with a lot of time left, who knows what could happen. Everyone contributed, though, and that was a key. When we went to our bench, there was no drop off (in play).”
Selm said that she felt the team was a success because because of the time it spent both on and off the pitch together.
“We had a lot of time with the team which made for a great bonding experience,” Selm said. “It was a lot of fun for us because we all grew really close. I think that really translated on the field. We all played really great together. I think it helps because when a team is playing great together, then you're able to play great as an individual.”
Fusz earned its way into the NPL national tournament by winning the NPL Central States league with a 6-0-1 record.
For O'Rourke, the team's success comes due, in large part, to its bond.
The coach said that the variance in ages of girls on the team has been virtually meaningless in terms of the level of the team's success.
“The one thing about this team that is unique is that we're a mixed age group team,” O'Rourke said. “Even though we play 02, we have a mix of 02s and 03s. We have anywhere from going to be seniors to going to be sophomores on this team. We kept the team together all these years because they are friends and they enjoy playing together. We felt like we could still be competitive, we just didn't know how competitive. I think we've proven we can be successful.”
Other members of the team are: Kathleen Hilke, Regan Wade, Genevieve Francois, Maggie Duggan, Alexis Updike, Lillian Zehner, Jacqueline Nieters, Lauren DeGrand, Grace Clement and Kathleen Baumgartner.
Fusz wasn't the only local team to win a title at the event.
The Sporting St. Louis 2006 Academy team beat the Tonka (Minn.) Fusion 4-0 to capture the 13U girls title.