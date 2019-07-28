OVERLAND PARK, KS • While it was far from a storybook ending, the fact the Lou Fusz-Elam was playing on Sunday in the U19 national championships game meant a lot to Jaimie Tottleben.
Sure, the 9-1 loss to Celtic FC Premier (UT) wasn't ideal, but to even be playing Sunday was something, she said.
“It's really special to have been here but, right now, it's hard to realize it,” Tottleben said. :I think later it will mean so much more.”
Celtic, which played Fusz to a scoreless draw in the group stage, got a pair of goals from Kathryn Schirmer, to lead the way. Celtic jumped out to the 4-0 halftime lead before rolling to victory.
Fusz coach Mike Elam credited Schirmer and Celtic for the dominating performance.
“We were a different team than when we played them in the group, but they were different also,” Elam said. “This was a tough game. We progressed, but they did, too.”
The defeat came after Fusz expended plenty of energy in defeating Campton United (IL) 3-2 in penalties Saturday.
“I think yesterday was an opponent that we cared about so much and we left everything out there,” Tottleben said. “We were just tired and didn't come out as strong as we wanted to come out.”
Prior to the Campton win, Fusz defeated Legends (CA) and Sunrise Sting (FL) by 2-0 scores in group stage to go along with the scoreless draw with Celtic.
“Yesterday's game asked a lot of them physically and emotionally,” Elam said. “It's not the game we wanted to go into the semifinal. We thought we'd won the group.”
Members of the Fusz-Elam side include: Ashton Lindsley, Karson Kohl, Morgan Orf, Jessica Preusser, Mackenzie Jones, Natalie Hanrahan, Camielle Day, Kate Jozwoakowski, Rose Behrmann, Greta Seal, Madeline Goodwin, Sam Courtois, Rachel Martin, Mary Evans, Jaimie Tottleben, Kendra Erickson, Courntey Vollmer, Kendall Battle and Kaleigh Kastberg.
“I'm very proud of our girls for what they've done throughout the tournament,” Elam said. “We tried to make adjustments today and they got the better of us.”
Not only was Fusz-Elam seeking the second title for the program Sunday and in program history, the team was aiming to win the first U19 title for a St. Louis area team JB Marine won the age division in 1991.