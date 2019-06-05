Gateway Athletics, South division, 2019 girls soccer all-conference:
Player of the year: M Kaitlyn Nichols, so., Fort Zumwalt West
FIRST TEAM
F Sydney Balducci, sr., Holt
M Natalie Jackson, sr., Francis Howell
M Mackenzie Jones, jr., Howell Central
M Abbie Miller, sr., Howell North
M Kennedy Thompson, sr., Troy
D Maddie Crawford, sr., Fort Zumwalt West
D Mariah Johnson, sr., Howell Central
D Ashlyn Nichols, so., Fort Zumwalt West
D Karen Pete, sr., Howell North
D Madison Zurmuehlen, jr., Holt
G Sara Sanabria, so., Holt
SECOND TEAM
F Olivia Bunton, jr., Francis Howell
F Ashlyne Hunt, jr., Fort Zumwalt West
M Katie Hilke, so., Fort Zumwalt West
M Julia Kristensen, so., Howell North
M Jenna Mathis, sr., Howell Central
M Jewel Morelan, sr., Holt
M Lexi Porchia, sr., Francis Howell
M Brynna Rutherford, so., Howell North
M Jay Viola, jr., Howell Central
D Kelsey Kehoe, so., Francis Howell
D Molly Krispin, sr., Howell Central
D Gen McIntyre, so., Fort Zumwalt West
D Rianna Wenzel, sr., Troy
G Camielle Day, jr., Fort Zumwalt West