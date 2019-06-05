Subscribe for $99 and get a FREE t-shirt!

Gateway Athletics, South division, 2019 girls soccer all-conference:

Player of the year: M Kaitlyn Nichols, so., Fort Zumwalt West

FIRST TEAM

F Sydney Balducci, sr., Holt

M Natalie Jackson, sr., Francis Howell

M Mackenzie Jones, jr., Howell Central

M Abbie Miller, sr., Howell North

M Kennedy Thompson, sr., Troy

D Maddie Crawford, sr., Fort Zumwalt West

D Mariah Johnson, sr., Howell Central

D Ashlyn Nichols, so., Fort Zumwalt West

D Karen Pete, sr., Howell North

D Madison Zurmuehlen, jr., Holt

G Sara Sanabria, so., Holt

SECOND TEAM

F Olivia Bunton, jr., Francis Howell

F Ashlyne Hunt, jr., Fort Zumwalt West

M Katie Hilke, so., Fort Zumwalt West

M Julia Kristensen, so., Howell North

M Jenna Mathis, sr., Howell Central

M Jewel Morelan, sr., Holt

M Lexi Porchia, sr., Francis Howell

M Brynna Rutherford, so., Howell North

M Jay Viola, jr., Howell Central

D Kelsey Kehoe, so., Francis Howell

D Molly Krispin, sr., Howell Central

D Gen McIntyre, so., Fort Zumwalt West

D Rianna Wenzel, sr., Troy

G Camielle Day, jr., Fort Zumwalt West

