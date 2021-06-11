Giacoletto's goal sends Triad past Waterloo and into super-sectional round

"We try not to think about that kind of stuff because when you're in the postseason, records don't matter anyway," Giacoletto said. "That doesn't play a factor at all. (No losses) doesn't mean anything."

Triad coach Matt Bettlach says his team's near-perfect mark is "for the parents, for the social media people."

The Knights were stretched to the limit by the gutsy Bulldogs (13-7-2), who had limited scoring chances but hunkered down on defense to slow down the high-power Triad attack.

Triad improved to 41-2-4 against its Mississippi Valley Conference rival since 2000.

"It's always a tough game and not always pretty," Giacoletto said.

The lone goal on Friday came with controversy.

Giacoletto headed the ball past Waterloo goalkeeper Lexi Stephens off a scramble in front of the net. Sophomore Laney Harshany started the play with a nifty flip throw-in. Stephens punched the ball into the air and it bounced off the crossbar and onto the head of Giacoletto, who popped it in for her third game-winning tally of the season.

Waterloo coach Chad Holden, and many of his players, felt the ball hit the football crossbar after brushing the soccer pipe.