Giacoletto's goal sends Triad past Waterloo and into super-sectional round

TROY, Ill. — Savannah Stauffer calls it the "elephant in the room."
The senior defender for the Triad girls soccer team does not like to talk about the zero in the loss column next to the Knights' record.
"We want to stay humble," Stauffer said. "It makes us work harder."
That elephant is still around after Triad knocked off rival Waterloo 1-0 on Friday in the championship match of the Class 2A Waterloo Sectional at Triad High.
The Knights (21-0-1) advanced to face Chatham Glenwood (15-0) in the Urbana Super-Sectional at 5 p.m. on Monday in Champaign County.
Triad, which won state titles in 2011 and 2017, is in the middle of a dream campaign. It tied Granite City in its season opener before reeling off 21 successive wins — 18 by shutout.
Junior twin goalkeepers Reagan Chigas and Kendall Chigas have combined to post 12 clean sheets in a row. Reagan started and Kendall began the second half on Friday.
Senior Gracie Giacoletto scored in the 28th minute to spark her team to its fourth consecutive postseason win.
And like Stauffer, Giacoletto remains relatively mum on the potential for claiming the first unbeaten state title in school history.
"We try not to think about that kind of stuff because when you're in the postseason, records don't matter anyway," Giacoletto said. "That doesn't play a factor at all. (No losses) doesn't mean anything."
Triad coach Matt Bettlach says his team's near-perfect mark is "for the parents, for the social media people."
The Knights were stretched to the limit by the gutsy Bulldogs (13-7-2), who had limited scoring chances but hunkered down on defense to slow down the high-power Triad attack.
Triad improved to 41-2-4 against its Mississippi Valley Conference rival since 2000.
"It's always a tough game and not always pretty," Giacoletto said.
The lone goal on Friday came with controversy.
Giacoletto headed the ball past Waterloo goalkeeper Lexi Stephens off a scramble in front of the net. Sophomore Laney Harshany started the play with a nifty flip throw-in. Stephens punched the ball into the air and it bounced off the crossbar and onto the head of Giacoletto, who popped it in for her third game-winning tally of the season.
Waterloo coach Chad Holden, and many of his players, felt the ball hit the football crossbar after brushing the soccer pipe.
"When it hits the (football) crossbar, it's a dead ball," Holden said. "Hats off to Triad, but a match like this can't be played on a field like this. We have it (in Waterloo) where the (soccer) goal is moved up a yard like it's supposed to be."
The officials met for a minute before signaling a good goal.
"It was suspenseful for a while there," Stauffer said. "We were walking to the corner for a corner kick — and then they called it (a goal)."
The Knights have rolled into the elite eight on the back of their staunch defense, led by Stauffer, seniors Emily Rosenthal and juniors Brynn Presley and Avery Bohnenstiehl.
The fab four has helped make life easier for the Chigas sisters.
"I been playing with these girls, intermixed on teams, for almost my whole life," Stauffer said. "It's just good chemistry altogether."
The Knights last gave up a goal in a 7-1 win over Alton on May 7 — covering a little over 960 minutes.
"One of our successes has been not only our defense, but our midfield play as well," Bettlach said. "We keep everything in front without over-committing at times."