Girls sectional soccer roundup: Howell, Parkway West make history; Notre Dame rolls into quarterfinals

Brady Demling wanted Tuesday afternoon to go smoothly.
It wound up more like a gravel road.
The Francis Howell girls soccer coach, Demling said the team bus was late to pick up the Vikings to make their trek to Incarnate Word. Incarnate Word’s grass field presented numerous challenges to the Vikings, who play their home games on an artificial surface. The Red Knights, the team with a state-record nine state championships, did their part to frustrate the Vikings, too, as they maintained possession for large chunks of the first half.
“It seemed like we were kind of out of it,” Demling said. “I think their brains are kind of fried right now from taking their (advanced placement) tests.”
Howell shook off whatever had it off its game as it scored the first two goals to beat Incarnate Word 2-1 in a Class 4 sectional in Bel-Nor.
Howell (19-2) advanced to the quarterfinal round where it will host St. Dominic (22-0) at noon on Saturday.
It’s the second consecutive season the Vikings had made it as far as the quarterfinals. The last time was in 2019 when Howell was beaten by Francis Howell Central 2-1. The 2020 spring season was lost due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Howell has never advanced to the state semifinals according to the Missouri State High School Activities Association’s online record book.
Junior midfielder Rachel Jackson put the Vikings on the board in the first half with her second goal of the season. Junior attacking midfielder Zoe Houston put Howell up 2-0 in the second half with her 20th goal of the season.
Incarnate Word (5-13-2) got a late goal from sophomore Megan Molner to make it 2-1, which made for an intense few minutes until the final whistle.
“It got a little exciting there at the end,” Demling said.
Sophomore goalkeeper Hayleigh Martin was strong in the net and made 13 saves. Senior defenders Kelsey Kehoe, Sophie Thoman, Molly Fitzgerald and junior Megan Schutze-Schweitzer helped keep the Red Knights quality chances to a minimum.
The win sets up a showdown with another powerhouse in St. Dominic. The Crusaders are the reigning Class 3 champion after winning their fifth state title in 2019.
Howell has not crossed paths with St. Dominic this season, but Demling knows his team will be in for a challenge.
“They’ll be a tough team,” he said. “We want to play our game and play one game at a time.”
Saturday’s match will be the first quarterfinal at Howell in Demling’s tenure and quite possibly the first in school history. With no bus to catch and a turf field to play on, maybe things will go a little smoother for the Vikings.
Parkway West 8, McCluer North 0: For the first time in 29 years, the Longhorns won a district championship. Now they’re one win from their first state semifinal appearance in school history.
Parkway West (18-1) jumped all over McCluer North (9-7) in a Class 3 sectional Tuesday at Parkway West.
The win advanced the Longhorns into the quarterfinal round where they will see Fort Zumwalt South (19-2). Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. Saturday at Parkway West.
Parkway West has been building toward a run like this for several years. In 2019, the Longhorns were 17-1 headed into a district tournament that included heavies Eureka, Lafayette and Marquette. Last season they didn’t get to play.
After all that work, they’re now savoring their success.
“I think they’re thrilled,” Parkway West assistant coach John Sloop said. “I think they’re appreciating the hard work they have put in the last few years.”
Sloop and fellow assistant coach Kevin Doherty have taken over the day-to-day management of the team after head coach Annie Wayland went on maternity leave earlier this spring.
“She’s the heart and soul of the program,” Sloop said. “All the credit goes to her.”
After surviving a tough 1-0 district title match with Visitation to reach the sectional, Parkway West came out firing early and often against McCluer North.
Junior midfielder Ella Roesch knocked in the first goal mere minutes after the opening kickoff to get things going. It was a relief to get on the board so soon. McCluer North opened the game in a defensive formation that put as many bodies between the goal and the ball as possible.
“We’ve been in a situation like that a couple times this year,” Sloop said. “When you can get one on the board pretty early it has to loosen some things up (defensively).”
Sophomore goalkeeper Addison Turken picked up the shutout, her 12th of the season. Her workload was eased by the stellar defensive performance of Parkway West’s back line where freshman Ava Relihan, sophomore Piper Brown and junior Ella Mercer limited the Stars opportunities.
Parkway West did not play Fort Zumwalt South this season, but when the postseason pairings were released the Longhorns coaching staff took a look at who they might see down the road if things went right. They scouted the Bulldogs and what they found was an outstanding opponent with no noticeable weaknesses.
“They’re really talented and well coached,” Sloop said. “They’re talented across the board. The next one will be a tough one. It’s a great opportunity to go toe-to-toe with a great program. We’re thrilled to be in this position.”
Cor Jesu 2, Jackson 1 (penalty kicks): For the first time since 2016, the Chargers are headed to the quarterfinals.
Cor Jesu eked past Jackson 4-2 in penalty kicks in a Class 4 sectional at Jackson. Cor Jesu (17-5) will host rival Nerinx Hall (19-3) on Saturday in a quarterfinal match at Vianney.
Jackson finished the season 19-3.
Cor Jesu trailed 1-0 early in the second half when sophomore midfielder Ana DiMaria scored her first goal of the season in the 52nd minute to give the Chargers the equalizer.
Notre Dame 5, Clayton 0: Five different players scored for the Rebels as they defeated the Greyhounds in a Class 3 sectional at home.
Notre Dame (20-6) has won five in a row and eight of its last nine. The Rebels advanced to play in the quarterfinal round at 6 p.m. Saturday at Windsor.
Windsor (16-8) defeated Perryville 1-0 in its sectional Monday. Clayton ended its season at 14-9.
Notre Dame beat Windsor 3-0 in their only previous meeting this season on March 23 at Fox High.
Senior midfielder Rachel Tabash scored her team-leading 18th goal Tuesday. Junior defender Jill Beck, junior midfielder Melissa Keaton, junior midfielder Olivia Lane and senior striker Sophie Lanzafame all had goals as well.
Junior forward Emma Selsor and freshman striker Payton Buck each had two assists.