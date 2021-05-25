Girls sectional soccer roundup: Howell, Parkway West make history; Notre Dame rolls into quarterfinals

Junior midfielder Ella Roesch knocked in the first goal mere minutes after the opening kickoff to get things going. It was a relief to get on the board so soon. McCluer North opened the game in a defensive formation that put as many bodies between the goal and the ball as possible.

“We’ve been in a situation like that a couple times this year,” Sloop said. “When you can get one on the board pretty early it has to loosen some things up (defensively).”

Sophomore goalkeeper Addison Turken picked up the shutout, her 12th of the season. Her workload was eased by the stellar defensive performance of Parkway West’s back line where freshman Ava Relihan, sophomore Piper Brown and junior Ella Mercer limited the Stars opportunities.

Parkway West did not play Fort Zumwalt South this season, but when the postseason pairings were released the Longhorns coaching staff took a look at who they might see down the road if things went right. They scouted the Bulldogs and what they found was an outstanding opponent with no noticeable weaknesses.

“They’re really talented and well coached,” Sloop said. “They’re talented across the board. The next one will be a tough one. It’s a great opportunity to go toe-to-toe with a great program. We’re thrilled to be in this position.”