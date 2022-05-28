Girls soccer postseason roundup: Whitfield blanks Valley Park, advances to state semifinals for first time

Jeff Cacciatore had an inkling his Whitfield girls soccer team could make history.

“Last year, with all the underclassmen we had, I figured this might be a pretty good year,” he said.

Cacciatore was spot on.

Sophomore Mia Devrouax scored twice and Taylor Gardner posted a clean sheet as the Warriors knocked off Valley Park 4-0 in a Class 1 quarterfinal Saturday afternoon at Whitfield.

Whitfield (11-6) advanced to the state semifinals for the first time in program history according to Cacciatore, who took over the program in 1997.

The Warriors will face Mid-Buchanan (15-6) in a semifinal match at noon Friday at Soccer Park in Fenton.

Sophomores Ella Rogan and Perry Rogan also scored Saturday for Whitfield.

The Warriors have only 14 players on their roster.

“It’s been an all-out really good effort from everyone,” said Cacciatore, who played professionally in the North American Soccer League as well as the Major Indoor Soccer League.

Devrouax has a team-high 34 goals. Ella Rogan is right behind with 19.

Junior Brooklyn Rhodes, a 6-foot-2 basketball standout, also is a key contributor.

Whitfield has won seven in a row, including six shutouts.

St. Dominic 3, Francis Howell Central 0: Oklahoma State signee Grace Bindbeutel scored all three goals as the Crusaders rolled to a Class 4 quarterfinal victory in O’Fallon.

St. Dominic (20-3) has won five in a row and eight of nine.

The defending Class 4 state champs will face either Liberty North or St. Teresa’s Academy in a state semifinal game at 7 p.m. Friday at Soccer Park.

“It was a pretty well-played game for us from beginning to end,” St. Dominic coach Greg Koeller said. “I can’t be more proud of this group.”

The Crusaders will be looking for their seventh overall crown and third over the last three years the event has been played.

They have reached the state tournament for the second year in a row after being bumped up to Class 4.

Junior goalkeeper Katy Fitzler made three saves to record her eighth shutout of the season

Orchard Farm 3, Southern Boone 0 : Senior Alayna Jakul scored twice and Emma Long added two assists as the Eagles rolled to victory in the Class 2 quarterfinal in downtown Ashland.

Junior goalkeeper Charlie Williams made six saves to record her 10th clean sheet of the season.

The Eagles (19-5-1) will face Perryville (19-2-1) in a semifinal game at 2:30 p.m. Friday at Soccer Park.

Orchard Farm is in the state semifinals for only the second time in program history and the first time since finishing fourth in Class 1 in 2011.

"The road getting to state is so hard," Orchard Farm coach Courtney Washburn said. "We had some tough matches this year to help us prepare for postseason. I'm so excited for the girls that they get to continue to compete."

St. Pius X 6, Metro 0: Junior Sophie Schappe scored twice as the Lancers jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first half of the Class 1 quarterfinal at Soldan High.

Brooke Madden, Julie Sokolich, Bella Barbagallo and Colleen Flanagan also scored for St. Pius X (13-6-1), which will face Greenwood (15-3) in a state semifinal at 10 a.m. Friday. St. Pius is in the semifinals for the first time since finishing third in the 2015 tournament.

The Lancers have recorded four successive shutouts, outscoring their opponents 27-0 along the way.

Metro (14-5) reached the round of eight for the second season in a row.

MICDS 2, Logan-Rogersville 0: Rhea Patnana and Campbell Schultz each scored to lead the Rams to a road victory in the Class 2 quarterfinals.

Junior goalkeeper Parker Scheele recorded her 11th shutout of the season.

MICDS (14-6), in the state semifinals for the first time, will face Pleasant Hill (17-5) 5 p.m. Friday at Soccer Park.

The Rams have won six in a row.

Perryville 4, DuBourg 1: Carlie Holdman, Cloey Richardet, Jewel Riney and Kyla Schnurbusch scored for the Pirates, who won the Class 2 quarterfinal on the road and advanced to the state semifinals for the first time in program history.

Perryville (19-2-1), which began the season 8-0, has won its last seven matches. It previously fell in state quarterfinals last season and in 2008.

Pirates goalie Brooklyn Moll made five saves to pick up the win. Schnurbusch leads the team with 24 goals.

Charlsie Longland scored the lone goal for Cavaliers (9-8), who had won their previous six matches.

DuBourg began the season by losing seven of its first 10 before turning things around.

