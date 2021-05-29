Girls soccer quarterfinal roundup: Ursuline beats Perryville for first state berth in a decade; St. Charles, Lutheran South make history

“When we scored that first goal against Perryville it deflated that nervousness,” Kaiser said. “They were winning the ball and just being aggressive.”

They were also more composed. That composure helped Ursuline maintain possession and execute its game plan. Because the Bears were in Class 2 they did not have a sectional match. They had an entire week after their district final to prepare for the quarterfinal. Kaiser and her staff took advantage as they worked on specific defensive tactics to limit Perryville’s attack.

“We designated the first couple of days to defense” Kaiser said.

The last two days were spent working on offense, but also on preparing the players for the moment that awaited them. Kaiser wanted the Bears to be confident and composed but also not make the match bigger than it is.

“We had some fun, we wanted to get their energy up and their nerves down,” Kaiser said.

Sophomore attacker Natalie Druger tacked on the insurance goal in the second half. Junior goalkeeper Megan VanCardo picked up the shutout.