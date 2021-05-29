Girls soccer quarterfinal roundup: Ursuline beats Perryville for first state berth in a decade; St. Charles, Lutheran South make history

Theresa Kaiser left her voice in Perryville.
She’ll need it when her Ursuline soccer team resumes practice on Tuesday.
The Bears have more matches on their schedule.
Ursuline beat Perryville 2-0 in a Class 2 quarterfinal Saturday at Perryville High.
The win advanced Ursuline (11-6-1) to the Class 2 semifinals where they will face Pleasant Hill (14-8) in a state semifinal at 12:30 p.m. Friday at Soccer Park.
Perryville finished 17-5-2.
It’s the first semifinal appearance for Ursuline since 2011 and just the third in school history. The Bears’ first trip to state was in 2004 when Kaiser logged big minutes for the varsity as a freshman.
“I was one of three freshman,” Kaiser said. “It was probably the best experience we ever had.”
Now in her fifth season with the program and her fourth as head coach, Kaiser wanted her team to give itself a shot at that experience.
It took some time, but the Bears broke through in the first half when freshman attacker MaryClaire Imig scored her team-high 10th goal this season for what would be the game winning tally.
Imig’s goal broke the nervous tension that Kaiser said had enveloped her team in the early going. After surviving a 1-0 double-overtime thriller with MICDS to win the district championship, knocking in the first goal was a huge relief Saturday afternoon.
“When we scored that first goal against Perryville it deflated that nervousness,” Kaiser said. “They were winning the ball and just being aggressive.”
They were also more composed. That composure helped Ursuline maintain possession and execute its game plan. Because the Bears were in Class 2 they did not have a sectional match. They had an entire week after their district final to prepare for the quarterfinal. Kaiser and her staff took advantage as they worked on specific defensive tactics to limit Perryville’s attack.
“We designated the first couple of days to defense” Kaiser said.
The last two days were spent working on offense, but also on preparing the players for the moment that awaited them. Kaiser wanted the Bears to be confident and composed but also not make the match bigger than it is.
“We had some fun, we wanted to get their energy up and their nerves down,” Kaiser said.
Sophomore attacker Natalie Druger tacked on the insurance goal in the second half. Junior goalkeeper Megan VanCardo picked up the shutout.
With Ursuline returning to the state semifinals for the first time in a decade, it’s a thrill for Kaiser to be a part of it. After making this run as a player, it’s rewarding for her to be able to experience it again from a different perspective.
“It definitely brings back good memories,” Kaiser said. “It’s awesome for me as an alum to go back and share these stories with the girls. It was a great experience, one I’ll remember the rest of my life.”
St. Charles 1, Southern Boone 0: Sophomore striker Hayley Moore scored with 20 minutes to play in regulation at home to help the Pirates make history.
St. Charles (14-8) advanced play Oak Grove (21-2) a Class 2 semifinal at 10 a.m. Friday. It will be the first ever state semifinal appearance for the Pirates.
“We’re excited about it,” St. Charles coach Rodney Orrick said. “It’s been a challenging year for us. We really focused and trained well the last couple of weeks. We’re peaking at the right time.”
The Pirates have won three in a row and five of their last six. All five of those wins were shutouts which is no surprise as St. Charles has nine shutout wins this season.
Junior goalkeeper Lizzie Brooksher has been between the pipes for all three of the Pirates postseason shutouts and allowed just two goals in the last six matches. She was excellent again Saturday against Southern Boone, which finished the season 21-5.
Putting up those kinds of defensive performances has, in its own way, helped open up the offense.
“It lets your attacking players play with more freedom,” Orrick said. “It changes the way you play when you’re keeping clean sheets like that.”
St. Charles didn’t plan on making this kind of run when the season began. Sure the Pirates wanted to compete in their conference and, if things went well, go on a postseason run. But’s Orrick’s coaching style emphasizes his team being at its best and if the team does that, the results will come.
“We try to focus on ourselves and play at the highest level we can,” Orrick said.
The Pirates were a bit surprised when they were placed in Class 2 this season. Orrick said they have generally played in Class 3 and have built their schedule in a way to prepare them for it. By tangling with the likes of Nerinx Hall, Union, Ladue and Holt, St. Charles was prepared for its new classification.
“We were pretty excited when we saw we were in Class 2,” Orrick said. “But it’s still about us, not who we play.”
Lutheran South 7, Metro 0: Freshman midfielder Allison Pfister scored two goals and handed out three assists as the Lancers won their Class 1 quarterfinal Saturday at home.
Lutheran South (9-10) advanced to play St. Michael the Archangel (17-4) in a state semifinal at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at Soccer Park.
It’s the first state semifinal appearance ever for Lutheran South and one that nearly didn’t happen.
“We (lost) two starters late in the season, but the girls stepped up,” Lutheran South coach Jeff Robben said. “We're not a deep team, but we've got a lot of heart, a lot of fight. Our conference schedule was tough, and so those games prepared us for what was ahead of us.”
Junior midfielder Amy Ceko scored two goals while sophomores Bella Vandeloecht, Mara Yaeger and freshman Caroline Boyle each scored once. Sophomore Haylie Silva, freshman Lillian Borah and Yaeger each had an assist.
Metro finished the season 8-6.
Notre Dame 3, Windsor 2 (OT): Rachel Tabash scored the game-winning goal in the first overtime period to lift the Rebels to a thrilling overtime win in a Class 3 quarterfinal Saturday at Windsor.
Notre Dame (21-6) advanced to face Grain Valley (21-2-1) in a state semifinal at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Soccer Park.
It’s the 10th state semifinal appearance for the Rebels and their first since 2016 when they finished fourth in Class 2. Notre Dame has appeared in four state championship games and finished as the runner-up three times. Its lone state championship came in 1986, the second year the Missouri State High School Activities Association held a girls state series.
Windsor (16-9) got goals from Taylor Kolinski and Sophie Romano in the second half to force the extra period.
Notre Dame sophomore Anna Pagano put the Rebels up 1-0 in the first half and then gave them a 2-1 lead in the second half when she tallied her 15th goal of the season.
That Windsor managed to hold Notre Dame’s attack from exploding was a tribute to its goalkeeper Piper Montgomery, who was credited with 24 saves. Notre Dame goalkeeper Samantha Foppe was credited with four saves.
Union 6, Webb City 1: For the third consecutive time, the Wildcats are headed to the final four.
Union (24-2) steamrolled its way past Webb City (22-4) behind its stellar offense as five players scored at least one goal.
The Wildcats got a pair of goals from Emily Gaebe while Sophie Eagan, Maliyah Minor, Mya Minor and Mia Smith each scored once.
Union made the state semifinals in 2018 and 2019, finishing fourth both times. The 2020 season was not played due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Union will face Fort Zumwalt South (20-2) at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Soccer Park.
John Burroughs 4, Lutheran St. Charles 0: The Bombers picked up their seventh shutout of the season to knock off the Cougars in a Class 1 quarterfinal Saturday at home.
Burroughs (12-3-1) advanced to play New Covenant Academy (17-2) in a state semifinal at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Soccer Park.
It will be the third state semifinal appearance for Burroughs and its first since 2003 when it won the Class 1 championship. The Bombers finished as the runner-up in Class 1A-3A in 2001.