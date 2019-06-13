|STLhighschoolsports.com rankings - 6/13/2019
|Large school s
|Last Week
|1. St. Joseph's (18-3)
|1
|2. Parkway West (17-2)
|2
|3. Nerinx Hall (19-4-2)
|3
|4. Lafayette (15-3)
|4
|5. Triad (20-4-2)
|5
|6. Fort Zumwalt West (18-5-1)
|6
|7. Pattonville (16-7-1)
|7
|8. Timberland (17-5)
|8
|9. Holt (16-6-2)
|9
|10. Granite City (12-6-3)
|10
|STLhighschoolsports.com rankings - 6/13/2019
|Small school s
|Last Week
|1. Union (26-3-1)
|1
|2. Columbia (27-2-1)
|2
|3. St. Dominic (26-3-1)
|3
|4. Summit (19-4-3)
|4
|5. Incarnate Word (18-6-3)
|5
|6. Visitation (18-5)
|6
|7. Althoff (21-5-1)
|7
|8. Waterloo (15-5-3)
|8
|9. Notre Dame (18-6-1)
|9
|10. Orchard Farm (17-6-1)
|10
|On the bubble: Washington (17-9), Carlinville (14-4-3), Lutheran St. Charles (16-8-1), Villa Duchesne (13-8), St. Charles West (17-9), Rosati-Kain (17-8), Wesclin (17-5), Duchesne (13-8), Hillsboro (14-8-1), Maplewood-RH (15-7-1)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked