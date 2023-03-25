Olivia Baca used to receive a decent amount sympathy from her father, Brian.

The Edwardsville High senior recalls the early workouts with dad in the backyard of their Granite City home.

At age 9, Brian would allow Olivia to score on him in the penalty kick phase of their training sessions every once in a while.

"I didn't want to keep making saves and hurt her confidence," Brian recalled.

Those workouts still take place on a regular basis.

Except now, the roles are reversed.

"I can't stop even one of her shots — no matter how hard I try," Brian admits.

Olivia, with that special assistance from her father, has lifted her game to another level.

Yet she refuses to let up on her dad, who was once a soccer player at Mascoutah High.

Olivia confidently says she goes 9 for 9 on shots from the penalty spot against Brian these days.

No one will argue, especially Tigers coach Abby Federmann, who was a soccer standout at the University of Wyoming.

Federmann simply refuses to jump into the net to try to stop her sniper during practice.

"I'm not getting in there, as hard as she shoots," Ferdermann said. "Not a chance."

Baca has used that cannon-like shot to dismantle opponents across two states. Her heavy drives are well-known and considered a must to avoid, even by her teammates.

"She just smashes it," Edwardsville junior defender Ulla Sharp said.

Baca tied the school record with most goals in a season last year with 25. She already has her sights set on breaking that mark with three tallies in the first three matches of the season. The speedster also has four assists in helping the Tigers out to a swift 3-1 start to the campaign.

And her potential record-breaking ways began with the workouts as a little girl.

"At least an hour every day," Olivia said. "At first, I didn't really understand why I had to do that so much. But as we kept going, I realized I wanted to go (NCAA) Division I and he told me, 'OK then, we've got to put in the work.' "

That extra time has paid dividends.

Baca will continue her career at Xavier University in Cincinnati, a highly successful Big East Conference team that has reached the NCAA Tournament three times in the last four seasons.

"I didn't always like it, but I did it," Baca said. "Now I'm glad I did. He played a very big role in getting me where I am today."

Baca still trains with her father at least "four or five times a week," she said.

"The things he's taught me, I apply in every game I play," Baca said.

The workouts are not as instructional as they used to be, but they keep Baca focused.

Plus, she enjoys the family bonding.

"It's something I never want to give up," Baca said. "I think we both have a lot of fun with it."

Baca fell in love with soccer, thanks in part to her father's passion for the game. She developed rapidly and quickly became a major college prospect and eventually chose Xavier over Missouri State and the University of Cincinnati.

The key to Baca's success lies in her deadly shooting skills. Her ability to finish up top draws major attention from opponents.

"She's such a dynamic attacker and scorer," Federmann said. "They're not able to shut down everything that she's got. Her turn is so quick and she's got such a powerful shot with both feet."

Sharp, who will continue her career at St. Louis University, goes up against Baca every day in practice.

"Just when I think I can stop her, she'll come up with some move that I've never seen," Sharp said. "I'll go, "Wow, where did that come from?"

Baca's shining moment came last season when she scored twice in a 2-0 win over defending state champion O'Fallon in a Normal Community Sectional semifinal. She had seven multi-goal matches and also handed out six assists, which gave her a hand in 31 of the Tigers' 46 goals.

A straight-A student, Baca tried volleyball, basketball and track while growing up before deciding to concentrate solely on soccer.

"That feeling of scoring a goal, there's nothing like it in any other sport," Baca said. "It's like an overwhelming feeling of happiness."

Baca, who plays club soccer for Sporting St. Louis, plans on going into the medical field at Xavier.

But first, she has unfinished business on the high school level.

The Tigers reached the super-sectional round last season before dropping a 2-0 decision to Metea Valley.

Now, with a group of talented returnees, the sky could be the limit for the Tigers.

"I like this team, there's a lot of talent here," Baca said.

