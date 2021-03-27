Girls soccer season preview spotlight: Netzel hopes to help Liberty soar in her final season

Their battle still rages on. There is a small turf soccer field in the family basement and the two end up facing off on a regular basis. The pair also spent much of its idle COVID-19 time bouncing around on local park fields trying to stay sharp.

"If we got bored, we'd just go somewhere or head downstairs and (kick) it around," Chloe said.

The age difference doesn't mean as much now as it used to. Chloe now has to use finesse, not power, to get by her brother.

"I can still do it," she said.

Gavin had two goals and three assists for the Eagles during the boys fall season in which the Eagles won 13 of 19 matches. He has a strong reputation on the club level as well and has been invited to try out for the St. Louis City Soccer Club academy team, run by the future Major League Soccer squad.

Chloe was one of the hottest NCAA Division I prospects in the Midwest before signing with Xavier University in Cincinnati. She also considered Bowling Green and Illinois State.

Netzel quietly fashioned an amazing season two years ago and did so despite missing five matches due to a painful cyst on her ankle, which was finally removed by surgery in September.