Girls soccer season preview spotlight: Netzel hopes to help Liberty soar in her final season

Liberty senior striker Chloe Netzel simply used to bully her way past younger brother Gavin in the one-on-one sibling soccer battles.
Now the playing field is getting a bit more even.
Gavin Netzel, a freshman, is one of the top shutdown defenders for Liberty's boys soccer team.
But Chloe still believes she gets the best of her younger brother.
"He won't admit it," Chloe said. "I can still get around him. Since he's grown, it's a little harder than it used to be."
Actually, the two have pushed each other in a friendly decade-long battle that still exits.
"She used to be better than me," Gavin said. "Not so much anymore."
Lisa Netzel, mother of the two soccer fanatics, won't commit to either side.
"Let's just say they made each other better," she explained.
One thing is certain.
Chloe has developed into one of the top finishers in the state.
The 5-foot-9 speedster scored 34 goals two years ago, the last season soccer was contested. She added seven assists and had a hand in 41 of the Eagles' 53 tallies. Netzel scored four times each in postseason wins over Hannibal and Helias. Her skill up top, along with her amazing shot-making skills, helped the Eagles to a 10-11-1 mark.
"The level at which she plays lifts up everyone around her," Liberty coach Heidi Kleekamp said. "A lot of time you get players that play at that high a level and they play like they're too good for their teammates. And their work ethic suffers. That's not Chloe at all. She's even too unselfish at times."
Netzel transferred to Liberty after a strong freshman season at St. Charles North High in suburban Chicago. Her team went 21-1-1 and reached the super-sectional round.
The family moved prior to her sophomore year and she immediately stepped in and made the Eagles contenders. They lost in overtime to eventual state champion St. Dominic 3-2 in a sectional game May 22, 2019.
Now with Netzel back and an influx of new talent, the Lake St. Louis-based school is in position to make a serious run at the title.
"Anything is possible with Chloe out there," Kleekamp said.
The Netzel family has lived in four different states and the prevailing constant for her and Gavin has been soccer.
She first started playing in a recreational league at age 5 and Gavin followed. Gavin actually became a defender partly because he grew up trying to mark Chloe in backyard games.
"I was always the one trying to score and he was the one trying to stop me," Chloe said.
Their battle still rages on. There is a small turf soccer field in the family basement and the two end up facing off on a regular basis. The pair also spent much of its idle COVID-19 time bouncing around on local park fields trying to stay sharp.
"If we got bored, we'd just go somewhere or head downstairs and (kick) it around," Chloe said.
The age difference doesn't mean as much now as it used to. Chloe now has to use finesse, not power, to get by her brother.
"I can still do it," she said.
Gavin had two goals and three assists for the Eagles during the boys fall season in which the Eagles won 13 of 19 matches. He has a strong reputation on the club level as well and has been invited to try out for the St. Louis City Soccer Club academy team, run by the future Major League Soccer squad.
Chloe was one of the hottest NCAA Division I prospects in the Midwest before signing with Xavier University in Cincinnati. She also considered Bowling Green and Illinois State.
Netzel quietly fashioned an amazing season two years ago and did so despite missing five matches due to a painful cyst on her ankle, which was finally removed by surgery in September.
"Even when she was not at full strength, she never gave up, she never quit fighting," Kleekamp said. "That's the type of player that she is, the character she has. No matter how she feels, she's going to try and outwork everybody."
Netzel helped guide a Lou Fusz Athletic club team to a national championship in the summer of 2019. That group was set to defend its crown before the pandemic shut down the event last summer.
Although she loves club soccer, Netzel gets a thrill out of helping her new school become relevant in the sport. Liberty first began playing soccer on the varsity level in 2015 and finally made a name for itself two seasons ago when it threw a scare into traditional powerhouse St. Dominic.
"It's cool that I get to be a part of creating a reputation," Netzel said. "My old high school was definitely a soccer school. It's fun making a name for all of us. New girls will see this and they'll want to be a part of it."
Now fully healthy, Netzel is poised to have another eye-popping campaign. She scored twice and handed out an assist in a 6-1 season-opening win over St. Charles on Tuesday.
"When I first saw her, I knew she was something special and she'd be able to bring this program to a new level," Kleekamp said. "She did everything possible in that first season — and she's only going to get better."
GIRLS SOCCER PLAYERS TO WATCH
Kaeli Benedict, senior, Pattonville
Signed with Missouri State. A multi-talented midfielder, Benedict has recorded 29 goals and 19 assists in two seasons. Had six games of two goals or more in 2019. Benedict scored in three of her first five games on the varsity level as a freshman.
Emily Gaebe, senior, Union
St. Louis University signee had 27-game winning goals and 26 assists in her first two seasons. Recorded a whopping 113 goals in 54 matches over two seasons to lead the Wildcats to a 47-6-1 record and successive fourth-place finishes in the Class 3 state tournament.
Jessica Larson, junior, St. Dominic
Helped Crusaders to the Class 3 state title in 2019 with 28 goals and 15 assists and shared All-Metro player of the year honors with teammate Grace Bindbeutel. Larson tallied a team-best 12 game-winning goals as a freshman had a hand in all three tallies in a 3-2 win over Kearney in the state semifinal round.
Kaitlyn Nichols, senior, Fort Zumwalt West
Of her 23 goals in two seasons, 10 have been game winners. Had three goals and two assists in a triumph over Parkway North on April 12, 2019. Nichols began this season with two goals and two assists in a 7-0 season-opening win over Fort Zumwalt East on Tuesday.
Julia O’Neill, senior, Althoff
O’Neill has fired eye-popping 217 shots in two seasons with 56 goals and 34 assists. The Marquette University signee has 13 game-winning goals. As a freshman, she helped Althoff to a third-place place in the Class 1 state tournament. Also a cross country standout.