Girls soccer season preview spotlight: Orchard Farm's Jakul plans on enjoying final season on and off the pitch

ORCHARD FARM — Alayna Jakul long has circled May 22 on the calendar.

The Orchard Farm High senior midfielder anxiously is awaiting her senior prom.

As an elite, top-level soccer player, the 5-foot-7 speedster has had to miss many of the teenage rights of passage while playing almost year-round with her club team, Scott-Gallagher ECNL, which competes all over the country.

Jakul wasn't able to attend any of her four high school homecoming dances in the fall and couldn't be at last year's junior prom because her club squadron was competing in a national tournament in San Diego.

That means May 22 is her final chance to add a non-soccer memory to her high school scrapbook.

"I'm excited about it," Jakul says. "I already have the dress."

Yet Jakul still keep her priorities in order.

"Soccer first, that other stuff second," she said.

It is that kind of dedication that has helped Jakul lift her game to the next level.

Jakul became the first player in the history of the Orchard Farm girls program to garner an NCAA Division I scholarship when she signed in November to attend Southeast Missouri State University of the Ohio Valley Conference. She also considered the University of Dayton of the Atlantic 10 Conference and Iowa from the Big Ten.

"We're just so excited for her," Eagles coach Courtney Washburn said. "She's got a big future ahead of her."

Jakul has taken the missed social activities in stride. There were times when her mother, Dawn Stanley, suggested she miss a few matches in order to enjoy other endeavors. Jakul scoffed at the thought.

"I would tell her, ‘Just because there's a soccer game in Wisconsin, you could skip it and stay home for your homecoming,' " Stanley said. "She'd say, 'I'm committed to my team, I'm not going to let my team down.' "

That's why Stanley is pleased her daughter is dead set on attending the upcoming prom.

"This will be the first time she's been to any school dance, or anything like that," Stanley said. "She's missed a lot — but she doesn't feel like she's missed anything."

Jakul is excited to be breaking an 0-for-5 streak in school dances.

"I think a lot of my friends are jealous of me for making all those trips," Jakul said. "And I get jealous of them when they tell me how much fun they had at a dance or all the great things they got to do."

Jakul long realized there would be sacrifices if she wanted to play soccer at a high level.

"Missing some things is a choice I made so I could get better," Jakul said. "I don't regret it at all."

Orchard Farm senior forward Emma Long is not surprised her friend and teammate would brush aside social activities for the sport.

“You’ve got to know her, and soccer is just that important to her,” Long said. “It hasn’t been a surprise.”

Jakul has worked extra hard to elevate her game. She tallied 30 goals with 20 assists last spring and was one of only four players in the area to reach the 30-20 plateau.

"She's a super smart player," Washburn said. "We've gotten so many goals where she's seen things on the field that you get from a high-level thinker. She has a way of recognizing situations that other players just don't see."

Jakul was born to be a soccer player. She actually took her very first steps on the sidelines at a soccer game.

"She was watching her older brother playing and she was just laying there in the grass and all of a sudden, she got up, and took a few steps," Stanley recalled.

Added Jakul, "I'm pretty sure I was always meant to be a soccer player."

Jakul picked up the sport quickly and began playing on boys teams at age 7. After going back to her own gender, she always played against older children.

"It's just something that has always been a part of me,” Jakul said.

Jakul's ability to diagnose things on the pitch comes from her high level of intelligence. A straight-A student, she has spent the last two school years attending St. Charles Community College to prepare for life at Southeast Missouri State.

Again, Jakul had to miss two years of running around the halls of Orchard Farm while taking college courses at the St. Charles County campus or on-line. She expects to have a two-year associates degree by the time she enrolls at SEMO.

Jakul took a year off from high school soccer to concentrate on playing on the club level before returning to Eagles last season.

Her breakout campaign helped her garner even more attention from college coaches.

Jakul plans on studying animal medicine. She routinely brings home stray animals and is currently helping raise a rabbit that had been abused.

In addition to her soccer prowess, Jakul is an avid fisherman. She recently caught a six-pound bass at a pond behind her St. Charles house.

But for now, she is hoping to get the Eagles to the state tournament. Orchard Farm compiled a 19-3 record last season and lost to St. Charles in a district final. The Eagles had won both regular-season matches against the Pirates.

"That still haunts me," Jakul said.

Jakul is joined by four-year veterans Emma Long, Tessa Madden and Katy Beth Brown to force a strong nucleus.

"This my last last year, so we want it to be special," Jakul said.

