Girls soccer sectional roundup: Columbia rolls past Murphysboro

Mary Gasaway scored two goals and had assist as Columbia beat Murphysboro 7-0 in a Class 1A Pinckneyville Sectional girls soccer game at Murphysboro.

Columbia (12-6), which won the Class 1A state championship in 2019, advanced to play at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Althoff (18-2) in the sectional final. Althoff holds an 8-7 series lead over Columbia since 2000, including a 4-1 victory earlier this season.

Alexa Hildebrand also had a multi-point game with one goal and two assists for the Eagles.

Alison Carr, Mae Descher, Lindsay Glover and Maddie Mauch had one goal each while Megan Levin and Kaleigh Wilhelm had one assist apiece.

Brooklyn Oestrich and Emily Kish split the goalkeeping shutout.

Roxana 4, Carlinville 0: Kendall Kamp had two goals and two assists as the Shells advanced to the Class 1A Litchfield Sectional final.

Macie Lucas also scored twice and had one assist while goalkeeper Kaylyn Dixon had four saves in the shutout.

The Shells (15-2-2) advanced to play host to Alton Marquette in the sectional final at 4:30 p.m. Friday.