Girls soccer spotlight: Buscher becomes Lutheran South's lynchpin between the pipes

Before the district final, Robben was putting Buscher through her pregame routine and didn’t have to say a word. Everything about her screamed she was ready to compete.

“I was reading her visual cues and she was so focused,” Robben said.

Buscher made nine saves that match, including one that blew Robben away as she snagged the ball with one hand and then flipped it out away from the goal line to keep St. Pius off the board. Buscher said she was locked in that match long before she ever got in the car.

“Even before the game I usually just play basketball to get my mind focused and help me think before I come to the field,” Buscher said. “When I’m ready to play and when I really want something I get very stern and very into it. If it’s a really big game it just comes to me. My warmup gets better.”

Buscher has become better with each passing day. After she agreed to try it there were some growing pains. It wasn’t the easiest transition, but she said her teammates made it palatable.

“It helped because I had them backing me up and helping me get through all the rough patches I had,” Buscher said. “The team has been great. They’re super supportive. If I mess up, they just wipe it off. They tell me I've got the next one.”