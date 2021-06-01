Girls soccer spotlight: Buscher becomes Lutheran South's lynchpin between the pipes

You can tell when Ellie Buscher has just finished soccer practice.
Her hands are hanging out the passenger side window.
A freshman goalkeeper for the Lutheran South girls soccer team, Buscher had no idea what she was signing up for in March when Lancers coach Jeff Robben asked her to try out.
A volleyball and basketball player at Lutheran South, Buscher hadn’t played much soccer growing up, and when she did it wasn’t between the pipes.
She was completely new to the ways of the keeper — from diving saves to the outrageous funk that inevitably inhabits every pair of goalie gloves.
“They do!” Buscher said with a laugh. “Even after washing them they still make my hands stink.”
Which is why she airs them out the window on the ride home.
Aside from the rank stank, Buscher has loved nearly everything about her first 83 days as a goalkeeper. After helping Lutheran South’s basketball team win a district title, Buscher figured she’d spend her spring playing club basketball. But when Robben invited her out to soccer practice she agreed to give it a try.
Robben, who specializes in working with goalkeepers, was in need of one. The Lancers aren’t a deep team and this season they only had two seniors and two juniors. The rest were freshmen and sophomores.
“Our sophomores are really freshmen because they didn’t get to play last year (due to the pandemic),” Robben said.
Robben and his coaching staff would have figured it out, but when Buscher agreed to give it a whirl she became the lynchpin in a historic season.
Lutheran South (9-10) will make its debut in the state semifinals when it plays St. Michael the Archangel (17-4) at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at Soccer Park. The winner will advance to the Class 1 title match at 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Soccer Park.
For the Lancers to be here this season is completely unexpected. The number of inexperienced players that had to step into important roles to start the season was large, but it only grew when the injury bug took a bite out of the roster as two players suffered season-ending knee injuries.
Buscher’s decision to play loomed large. She’s played every minute of every game in goal, made 145 saves and posted four shutouts. None were bigger than the district championship game against St. Pius X. A strong program with a great tradition, St. Pius was the top seed and the district final was played on its home field.
Behind the stellar play of the Lancers defenders and with Buscher in goal, Lutheran South pulled off the upset with a 2-0 victory as junior striker Amy Ceko tallied both goals. Ceko leads Lutheran South with 21 goals this season.
Before the district final, Robben was putting Buscher through her pregame routine and didn’t have to say a word. Everything about her screamed she was ready to compete.
“I was reading her visual cues and she was so focused,” Robben said.
Buscher made nine saves that match, including one that blew Robben away as she snagged the ball with one hand and then flipped it out away from the goal line to keep St. Pius off the board. Buscher said she was locked in that match long before she ever got in the car.
“Even before the game I usually just play basketball to get my mind focused and help me think before I come to the field,” Buscher said. “When I’m ready to play and when I really want something I get very stern and very into it. If it’s a really big game it just comes to me. My warmup gets better.”
Buscher has become better with each passing day. After she agreed to try it there were some growing pains. It wasn’t the easiest transition, but she said her teammates made it palatable.
“It helped because I had them backing me up and helping me get through all the rough patches I had,” Buscher said. “The team has been great. They’re super supportive. If I mess up, they just wipe it off. They tell me I've got the next one.”
Robben continues to be impressed with how much Buscher's learned and how far she’s come in a short amount of time.
“When she first took it on it was tough for a bit, she’s stuck with it,” Robben said. “She’s so athletic, she’s got great hands and tons of agility. The thing that’s most impactful is her willingness to accept coaching.”
Buscher has been soaking up lessons with Robben and also with his assistant coach and uncle Dave Robben. The longtime Oakville boys coach and founder of Oakville's girls program, Dave Robben joined his nephew at Lutheran South and is having a blast. Between the two of them they have around 70 years of coaching experience. That can only help a young, inexperienced team as it finds its way.
Especially one with a rookie keeper.
As the season has progressed so have Buscher’s talents. She’s much more comfortable snagging corner kicks out of the air. She’s become an asset for her defensive backs as they can confidently play the ball to her feet, which then allows her to blast it downfield with the hopes of generating a scoring chance. Her goal kicks and punts are better than ever, too.
“She has composure with her feet. They can play the ball back to her and she’s sending them (downfield),” Jeff Robben said. “Her goalkeeping skills have improved.”
Buscher had no idea what she was walking into when she arrived at her first soccer practice March 11. But now, nearly three months later, she couldn't be happier she tried it.