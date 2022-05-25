Girls soccer spotlight: Cattoor helps Fort Zumwalt South stay on course in Class 3 title defense

O'FALLON, Mo. — Fort Zumwalt South junior Brooke Cattoor didn't fully understand the gravity of the situation.

Or maybe she just loved soccer that much.

Back in the first and second grades, Cattoor underwent surgeries to rebuild her ear drums. She wore cones to protect her ears for a month after each lengthy operation. Doctors explained she was not allowed to undergo any physical activity under any circumstances with her future hearing at stake.

But that didn't stop her.

"She would try and sneak into the back yard with a soccer ball," said her mother, Tonya. "I'd catch her, but after a while she'd try it again."

Tonya even instituted a timeout bench in the house where she would put Brooke following her attempts to kick the ball around the back yard.

That punishment didn't work.

"After a while, she'd go right back it," Tonya recalled. "She never gave up."

Cattoor simply couldn't sit though 30 days without soccer.

"I had to try,” Brooke said. “I was on that (timeout) bench a lot.”

Cattoor's dogged determination hasn't changed and has helped her become one of the most feared players in the area. She has 29 goals and 21 assists for the Bulldogs, who take a 23-1 record into a Class 3 quarterfinal match against Webster Groves (7-11) at 6 p.m. Friday at Fort Zumwalt South.

The 5-foot-6 attacking midfielder has played a key role in South's attempt to claim a second successive state championship. Cattoor set the school record for most goals in a season last year with 31 on the way to helping South to its first girls state championship. She is position to break that mark this season with a possibility of three matches remaining on the schedule.

Her unselfish play with and without the ball is one of the main reasons the Bulldogs take an 11-match winning streak into the round of eight.

"She's a true two-way player," South coach LeAnne Sanders said. "She plays offensively and continually works to get back and help us defensively."

Cattoor is one of two players in the area with more than 28 goals and 20 assists this season. Kennedy Travis of St. Clair (35 goals, 22 assists) is the other.

"The cool thing about her game is that she works so hard to find other people and get them involved in the offense," Sanders said.

Cattoor's love for the sport began at an early age when she would regularly bounce a soccer ball around the Florissant neighborhood where she grew up.

"It’s always been a passion of mine," she said.

Cattoor is just as successful off the pitch as well.

"Everyone around school loves her," senior teammate Audrey Smith said. "She just gets along with everybody, a wide variety of friends."

Cattoor is also a standout in the water. She just missed qualifying for the state swimming championships in the 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke, placing less than a second behind the cut line in each event.

For her, swimming is a way to stay in shape for soccer. It helps add strength and stamina.

"I just do it for myself, it's something that a lot of people don't know about me," Cattoor said. "It's very challenging to try and push your body to move so fast in the water."

The swimming-soccer double is relatively rare. Very few soccer players use swimming as a second sport.

But it works for Cattoor.

"Doing the 50 (freestyle) where you maybe breathe just once, it helps me to be fast on my feet in soccer," she said.

A jigsaw puzzle buff, Cattoor likes to work on giant sized 2,000-piece puzzles with her father, Chad, older brother Brendan and little sister Belle.

The group takes an hour out of the day on a regular basis to decompress and enjoy a little family bonding.

"It's one of those things where she can sit and not think about everything else that is going on in her life," Chad said. "I've always encouraged her to make sure that she takes some time just for herself and (working) the puzzles is part of it."

Cattoor is in position to become South's all-time leading goal scorer. She sits at 60 and is bearing down on the record of 67 set by Kati Tamanaha from 1999-2002, according to Sanders. Cattoor has recorded at least one point in 20 matches this season with eight multi-goal efforts, including a four-goal explosion against Francis Howell North on April 21.

Cattoor was selected as a team captain this year. It is a responsibility that she takes very seriously.

"She always positive, no matter the situation," South junior forward Isabel Montileone said. "Off the field, she makes sure we're always together and thinking the same things."

Cattoor has already given a verbal commitment to attend Missouri State University in Springfield.

But before that journey, she is determined to help the Bulldogs to a couple more state championships.

"I think that we've got the same kind of feeling that we had last year," Cattoor said.

