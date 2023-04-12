BETHALTO — Abrianna Garrett feels the temptation every time she scores a goal.

The Civic Memorial junior forward gets an itch to display some of her former skills as a gymnast in a celebratory manner.

Maybe a triple back flip. Or a back hand spring.

"I think about it," Garrett said. "But my coach says it would probably get me a red card. So, it's just a thought. I can't actually do it."

Garrett has certainly had her share of chances to break out a gymnastics-themed celebration.

The speedster leads the entire St. Louis area with a whopping 26 goals over just 11 matches. That total includes a career-best six0-goal effort in a 7-1 win over Gibault on April 3. She scored four goals just 24 hours later in an 8-0 victory over Jerseyville.

Plus, Garrett has handed out nine assists, giving her a hand in 35 of the Eagles' 56 goals this season.

"I see her every day and she still does stuff that will impress me," said Civic Memorial senior midfielder Aubree Wallace. "It's like, "is there anything she can't do?"

The answer is no.

Garrett is a multi-faceted scoring machine. She has tallied on blasts with both feet and is deadly in the air with four goals coming on head balls off corner kicks or set pieces.

In addition, she has uncanny knack for drawing defenders to her before passing off to a wide open teammate.

But her most impressive talent might not be soccer related.

Garrett was an award-winning gymnast until she gave up the sport at age 10 to concentrate solely on soccer.

"We just felt it was time for her to concentrate on just one," said her father Anthony.

The choice was a difficult one. Yet one she does not regret.

"It was the right move," said Garrett, who excelled at floor exercises and on the balance beam.

Still, Garrett likes to flash those gymnastic moves whenever possible. She recorded nine back hand springs in a row during an early-season practice session much to the delight of her teammates, who looked on in awe.

"It's still not going to happen in match," Civic Memorial coach Eric Zyung said.

Garrett, who plays club for Scott-Gallagher, turned heads on the junior high level. Zyung remembers watching her as a seventh grader at one of the school's summer camps.

"One look and I could tell she was going to be special," Zyung said. "I'm thinking, "how quick can we get her here."

Garrett did not disappoint. She set a school record for most goals as a freshman with 27. She followed that up with a 37-goal effort last spring.

So far, in just two-and-a-half seasons, Garrett has 90 goals and 26 assists over 55 games.

Garrett is expected to eclipse the school career scoring mark of 99 sometime this season, maybe in the next few weeks.

"She's just relentless," Zyung said. "And the best part is she wants to continue to get better. She works so hard at it."

Wallace says Garrett is a once-in-a-lifetime player.

"She's one of those girls that it's so hard to mark her because she's constantly moving around," Wallace said. "If she gets the ball in the box, or just a little bit above the box, she's going to score."

Garrett has scored four or more goals four times already this season.

"In the off-season I worked a lot doing stuff outside of regular practices," Garrett said. "A lot of lifting weights, a lot of just shooting the ball on my own, trying to get sharper."

Garrett began kicking a soccer ball around at age 2 with a "Soccer Tots," program in East Alton. She gradually improved to where she stood out on the Scott-Gallagher club level.

Now, Garrett is taking no prisoners on the high school level.

"She's not just fast, but she's got a great set of skills," Zyung said.

Garrett is helping revitalize the Eagles soccer program.

Civic Memorial got off to a 7-2 start this season and has a good chance of setting the school record for most wins in the season with 15, which came in the 2018 and 2006 seasons.

"We're trying to make people take us seriously," Garrett said.

Garrett, who has an infinity for cows, ("they're pretty and puffy," she says) has certainly turned more than a few heads. And she will likely continue to do so for the rest of the season and beyond.

A solid student, Garrett's unique first name is a combination of Aubrey and Anna. She remains focused on helping lift up the Eagles program.

"I just want to keep getting better," Garrett said. "Hard work is the best way to do it."