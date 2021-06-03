Girls soccer spotlight: DiPiazza, Dunne lead Ursuline to first semifinal in a decade

It wasn’t until later when she and her teammates crowded around one another for a group photo that someone asked if she was going to ditch the gauze that was poking out of her nose.

Dunne completely forgot about it.

“It’s there in every single picture I’m holding the plaque,” Dunne said with a laugh.

The plaque might be the newest addition to the trophy collection, but it won’t be the last this season. Ursuline (11-6-1) will make its third girls soccer state semifinal appearance when it faces Pleasant Hill (14-8) at 12:30 p.m. Friday at Soccer Park. The winner will advance to the Class 2 championship game at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Soccer Park.

That the Bears have put themselves in a position to compete for a state championship is completely unexpected. Ursuline went 4-14-3 in 2019, which was a bit better than its 2-13-2 record in 2018. There was no season in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

When preseason practices began in March, the Bears were dealing with a roster that was long on youth and short on experience. Because of the lost spring of 2020, the sophomores had played as many varsity games as the freshmen. It was a new team that, more than ever, needed its seniors to step into leadership positions.