Girls soccer spotlight: Fox's Andrews goes from goalkeeper to scoring machine

Aubrey Andrews was simply bored.

So last season, the Fox High soccer goalkeeper finally gave up her dream of becoming the next Hope Solo.

Not for a lack of skill — just a lack of activity.

“I wouldn’t touch the ball for a whole half,” Andrews recalled. “I thought to myself, 'Do I really want to keep doing this?’ ”

Her answer was no.

Andrews went to Fox coach Dustin Schnable and requested a switch back on to the playing field.

“She’s such a good athlete, she can do anything,” Schnable said. “Of course I said yes.”

Smart move.

Andrews has developed into one of the area’s top goal scorers in less than two full seasons of playing up top.

The 5-foot-9 forward leads the area with 26 goals, including six game winners. She has tallied at least three goals in seven of 12 matches for the Warriors, who are off to a 10-3 start.

Andrews has already crushed the school record for most goals in a career, which stood at 42. She scored 31 last season to give her 57 heading into play this week.

Those eye-popping offensive numbers are impressive for a player who would have been the Warriors' starting goalie as a freshman, had COVID-19 not rubbed out the entire campaign.

“Obviously, I’m glad she’s where she is now,” Schnable said. “But if she stayed (as a goalie), she be in the top five at that, too.”

Actually, Andrews was a decorated keeper. She helped her Lou Fusz club team to a second place finish in the national Under-14 championships a few years ago. Later, she received all-region honors. She also shined in the nets for the Ridgewood Middle School team in seventh and eighth grade.

But Andrews longed for more enjoyment from the game.

It came in the form of blasting shots into the net — not stopping them from going into it.

“I’ll mess around with her now, joking, 'OK, we’re up 7-0, now, you’re going back in goal,' ” Schnable said. “She always says, 'Sure, I’ll go.' ”

In reality, Andrews is considered the backup keeper this season and would head back into the net in an emergency situation.

But she already solidified herself as one of the top finishers in the state.

“Her movement without the ball is what makes her so great,” Fox sophomore midfielder Natalie Miller said. “She makes runs that are so easy to connect with. It’s easy to find her feet.”

Andrews has done most of her damage while being double and triple teamed. Opponents have tossed different defensive formations her way, but have yet to slow her down.

Plus, she rarely plays a full 80 minutes. Schnable is quick to take her out of matches when they become one-sided. In an early-season contest, she talked her way about into a game that was already decided and quickly caught high boot to the leg.

“I would always complain about him taking me out,” Andrews said. “But then, I finally realized that he know what he is doing.”

Andrews claims to have learned her scoring touch from her mother, the former Amy Adolphson, who was a member of the last Fox team to win a district championship in 1996. Adolphson went on to successful career at Maryville University.

“She’s way better than I ever was,” Amy said.

Andrews displays a rare sense of speed and foot skills to get the job done.

“She’s so strong,” Schnable said. “You can’t knock her off the ball and if you do, it’s going to be foul. She has a drive to be almost unstoppable.”

Andrews’s determination was never more evident than at the start of the season when was forced to play the first two weeks with a mask to protect a broken nose. She didn’t miss a beat, scoring seven times despite the hindrance.

A three-sport standout, Andrews led the basketball team in scoring at 11.2 points per game over the winter. She also hit .400 on the softball team with a slugging percentage of .513.

But soccer has always been her first love. Andrews has developed into an NCAA Division I prospect with her play over the last two seasons and Schnable said she has a tremendous upside.

But for now, Andrews is focused on helping her squadron capture its first district title in more than 26 years. She is determined to equal the feat of her mother.

“Our team just keeps getting better,” Andrews says. “We want to do something that people can remember us for.”

