Girls soccer spotlight: Lafayette's Howard stays on a scoring tear

"Kids like her don't come around every year — or every 10 years," Lafayette coach Melissa Schroeder said. "She is very special."

That was evident the first time Howard touched a soccer ball at age 3. She was a natural right from the start.

"Running around the house she always had a ball at her feet," said her mother, Tricia.

Explained her father, Ryan, "When her little sister (Kennedy) got old enough, they'd go 1 v. 1 in the hallway all day long."

That passion has paid off.

Howard received over 30 scholarship offers from NCAA Division I schools across the country. She gave a verbal commitment last August to attend the University of Wisconsin.

As for her language choices, Howard was looking for something different. While her classmates chose to learn Spanish or French, she decided to take the more difficult route.

Howard's speed and ability to score from anywhere on the field make her difficult to stop. She continues to rack up eye-popping scoring totals despite being marked by as many as four players at a time.

"You have to account for her everywhere she goes and she's all over the place," Kirkwood coach Phil Cotta said.