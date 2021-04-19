Girls soccer spotlight: Lafayette's Howard stays on a scoring tear

WILDWOOD — Lafayette High junior Rylee Howard is used to turning heads on the soccer pitch.
She does it all the time.
The 5-foot-9 sniper has 52 goals in 27 matches over a season and a half with the Lancers.
But Howard can dazzle off the field, as well.
She learned the Chinese dialect of Mandarin during an eighth-grade class in her former hometown of Malibu, California. A straight-A student, she mastered the language with relative ease.
Howard recently got to use those skills when she went to pick up an order at a nearby restaurant. She calmly marched in and asked the host in Mandarin how her day was going.
"She was really impressed," Howard said.
Just like those who watch Howard with a ball at her feet.
The multi-talented 16-year-old has electrified fans with her amazing scoring prowess. She has 25 goals and five assists already this season to help the Lancers to an 9-1 start.
As a freshman, Howard took the area by storm with 30 tallies as her team won 15 of 18 contests.
This spring, her finishing skills are even sharper. And she has the Lancers in position to make a run at the final four for the first time since they finished fourth in 2006.
"Kids like her don't come around every year — or every 10 years," Lafayette coach Melissa Schroeder said. "She is very special."
That was evident the first time Howard touched a soccer ball at age 3. She was a natural right from the start.
"Running around the house she always had a ball at her feet," said her mother, Tricia.
Explained her father, Ryan, "When her little sister (Kennedy) got old enough, they'd go 1 v. 1 in the hallway all day long."
That passion has paid off.
Howard received over 30 scholarship offers from NCAA Division I schools across the country. She gave a verbal commitment last August to attend the University of Wisconsin.
As for her language choices, Howard was looking for something different. While her classmates chose to learn Spanish or French, she decided to take the more difficult route.
Howard's speed and ability to score from anywhere on the field make her difficult to stop. She continues to rack up eye-popping scoring totals despite being marked by as many as four players at a time.
"You have to account for her everywhere she goes and she's all over the place," Kirkwood coach Phil Cotta said.
Howard scored a career-best five goals April 3 in a 6-1 win over Holt. She also recorded four-goal games against Oakville and Timberland.
In her freshman campaign two years ago, she posted 10 multi-goal games and tallied the game-winner in nine of the Lancers' 15 victories.
Howard is noted for her lengthy runs through defenses. She bolted 40 yards with the ball to set up teammate Allie Kinner for the game-winning goal in a 2-1 victory over Kirkwood on Thursday.
"Just watching her is so fun," Lafayette junior goalkeeper Sadie Wolf said. "She's so athletic and has so much body control."
Howard is a workout freak. She lifts, runs and trains on a daily basis. Last year, Ryan was forced to hide the keys to the treadmill at the family home in order to force his daughter to take a day off now and then.
In addition to her language skills, there is another factor that separates Howard from her counterparts She truly loves playing in cold weather. In club games with Scott Gallagher over the winter, she regularly goes without gloves, leggings or a hat in sub-freezing contests.
"To me, it's always been fun to play in the cold," Howard said. "Much better than the heat."
Howard said the ice box-style weather in Madison, Wisconsin, played a key role in choosing the Big Ten Conference school.
"When I visited up there, I liked everything, the campus, the coaches, everything," Howard said. "Even the weather fits me perfectly."