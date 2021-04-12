Girls soccer spotlight: Larson goes all out in hope of guiding St. Dominic to another championship

O'FALLON, Mo. — Jessica Larson sat on the ground for a minute to catch her breath.
The St. Dominic High forward had just spent 100 minutes of grueling, intense soccer during the 2019 Class 3 girls soccer state championship match against Summit at Swope Soccer Park in Kansas City.
It was time for penalty kicks after two 40-minute halves and two stressful 10-minute overtime sessions.
Larson tried to stand up — but her legs simply wouldn't cooperate.
The 5-foot-6 sniper had put forth so much effort that her tank was completely empty.
"We thought we were going to have to give her an I-V," Crusaders coach Greg Koeller recalled. "She was literally drained. My trainer was worried about her."
Larson was all right — she simply ran out of gas because she had played so hard for so long in the late May heat.
"Her legs were like noodles," said her mother, Laurie
Larson, then a freshman, realized she would have to take a spectator role for the PK session, which St. Dominic won 7-6 to grab its fifth state title.
"It wasn't because she wasn't in good condition," Koeller said. "It was because she played with such heart and soul."
That describes the fleet-footed Larson perfectly.
She knows only one speed — all out.
"I wanted to be out there so bad," Larson said. "I just couldn't. But I knew we had plenty of other girls that could get the job done."
Larson doesn't know how to slow down. Or conserve energy, which Koeller tried to get her to do. He quickly stopped after he realized that full speed was just Larson's way
"All out, all the time, that's her," Koeller said.
Larson does the same thing on the basketball court. All gas, no brakes.
"She doesn't know how to play any other way but extremely hard," St. Dominic athletics director Kevin Roberts said.
Larson's way earned her scholarship offers from numerous NCAA Division I soccer programs throughout the country. She committed to Mizzou last fall.
Plus she and teammate Grace Bindbeutel were chosen as Post-Dispatch All-Metro co-players of the year in 2019.
Larson’s gutsy efforts played a key role in the championship campaign. She finished that magical season with 28 goals and 15 assists, just behind Bindbeutel's totals of 29 and 15.
Most importantly, Larson displays a knack for scoring at the right time. Her goal in the opening minute of the second half in the championship match helped the Crusaders rally from a 1-0 deficit. A day earlier, she had a goal and two assists in a 3-2 triumph over Kearney in the semifinal round.
All told, Larson had a hand in eight of 10 postseason goals over the final three matches.
So far, Larson is on her way to another sizzling season with nine goals and two assists. St. Dominic, in an effort to defend its title, is off to a 5-0 start.
Her effort at the final four two seasons ago is legendary. A newcomer on a team with plenty of veterans, she quickly earned the respect of her older teammates through her exemplary work ethic and dogged determination.
"The other players pick up on her energy and strong character," Koeller said. "They respect her for it."
Larson played numerous sports growing up but always loved soccer, which she took up age 3. She averaged 5.3 points and 3.4 rebounds for the St. Dominic basketball team, which compiled a 17-10 mark last winter before losing to eventual state champion Whitfield in postseason play.
"I've always wanted to play soccer in college pretty much my whole life," Larson said. "I started off on defense when I was real little and I gradually worked my way up the field."
Now a junior, Larson possesses an uncanny combination of speed and finishing skills. Her ability to convert quality chances on a regular basis puts her in line to challenge Bindbeutel's program record of 29 goals in a season.
Larson is considered one of the most popular kids on the O'Fallon campus, according to Koeller and Roberts. She sports a weighted 4.27 grade-point average, making her just as deadly in the classroom.
"I've always try to do my best in school," Larson said. "It's something I prioritize."
The Crusaders appear in good position to make a run at another state title. With Larson helping lead the offense, there could be no stopping this group.
"This team definitely has that (championship) feeling," Larson said. "It's a brand new team and we have a lot of young players already stepping up. I’m super excited about how it's going — and I don't think we've even hit our peak yet."