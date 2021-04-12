Girls soccer spotlight: Larson goes all out in hope of guiding St. Dominic to another championship

That describes the fleet-footed Larson perfectly.

She knows only one speed — all out.

"I wanted to be out there so bad," Larson said. "I just couldn't. But I knew we had plenty of other girls that could get the job done."

Larson doesn't know how to slow down. Or conserve energy, which Koeller tried to get her to do. He quickly stopped after he realized that full speed was just Larson's way

"All out, all the time, that's her," Koeller said.

Larson does the same thing on the basketball court. All gas, no brakes.

"She doesn't know how to play any other way but extremely hard," St. Dominic athletics director Kevin Roberts said.

Larson's way earned her scholarship offers from numerous NCAA Division I soccer programs throughout the country. She committed to Mizzou last fall.

Plus she and teammate Grace Bindbeutel were chosen as Post-Dispatch All-Metro co-players of the year in 2019.

Larson’s gutsy efforts played a key role in the championship campaign. She finished that magical season with 28 goals and 15 assists, just behind Bindbeutel's totals of 29 and 15.