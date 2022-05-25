Girls soccer spotlight: Metro quietly builds successful program from scratch

Zach Oreto certainly expected a different response.

When the Metro Academic and Classical High School girls soccer coach addressed his new team for the first time 15 months ago, he asked one simple question.

"I just said, 'How many of you have ever played in a high school game before?' " the first-year bench boss recalled.

Four players stepped forward. Sixteen others stared into space.

"It kind of freaked me out," Oreto said.

Defender Rosy Jackson was one of the few that gave a resounding yes. Then she looked around and equally was caught off guard by the lack of experience.

"I realized that this could be really interesting," Jackson said.

She was right. It turned out to be very interesting.

And surprisingly successful.

A team woefully short on experience developed nicely and went on to capture the first district title in the history of the St. Louis city school, which is known more for its academics than athletics.

A year later, the Panthers are doing it again. They captured their second district crown in as many years with a 5-0 win over STEAM Academy on May 17.

Metro (14-3) will face St. Pius X of Festus (12-6-1) in a Class 1 quarterfinal contest at noon Saturday at Soldan High with a berth in the state semifinals at stake.

A program that had little or no seasoning quickly has morphed into a solid squad that carries high hopes into the round of eight.

"If you told me back then that we would go on and win (back-to-back) district championships, I wouldn't have believed it," junior goalkeeper Virginia Steck said.

Believe it.

Oreto can look back and laugh at the early struggles. More than three quarters of his players were lacking basic soccer knowledge.

The Panthers were shut out in their first two matches on April 9 and April 16, 2021. Oreto said his team was whistled for at least 12 throw-in violations over the two contests. Even the simplest of moves were difficult.

"There was enthusiasm, they wanted to learn," Oreto said. "It just took a while."

But the Panthers are rolling along and ready to make even more history.

"We just keep learning and getting better," said Steck, who has a 10-1 mark with an 0.71 goals against average and seven clean sheets. "There's improvement every time we go out there."

Metro won of 11 of its first 12 contests this season before suffering a nail-biting 1-0 loss to Lutheran South on May 5. That setback showed the Panthers just how much they have progressed. They lost to South 7-0 in a quarterfinal contest last season.

"They have been so willing to learn," Oreto said. "From the beginning of this project at the start of last season, we knew we'd have to be extremely patient. And we have been, which feels good now it’s finally coming together.”

The Panthers turned some heads with their impressive record this season. Their losses have come to Lutheran South, Whitfield and DuBourg. Whitfield and DuBourg are still alive in their respective classes.

“What we’re doing is really not that surprising at all — at least not to us,” Jackson said. “We set our goal to win the district and we’ve done that. It’s time to focus on the next game.”

Sophomore sniper Indya Nea leads the attack with 18 goals. She has recorded six multi-goal games. Senior Nadia Zaza adds more punch up front with 11 goals. Senior Greta Kezakimana tops the club with 10 assists.

Jackson anchors the back line and helps make life easier for Steck, who has given up just seven goals in 792 minutes.

"Last year, just winning the district made us so happy," Steck said. "I don't think we thought too much after that. This year, we've grown so much that we're starting to feel like we can do anything as long as we’re together."

