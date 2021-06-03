Girls soccer spotlight: Nerinx Hall takes belated shot at improving 2019's runner-up finish

There certainly is no lack of support for the Nerinx Hall as it pursues the Class 4 girls soccer state championship.
Buoyed by a large and vocal contingent of fans Saturday, the Markers nipped Cor Jesu 1-0 at Vianney to advance to the semifinals of the tournament. They tackle St. Teresa's Academy of Kansas City at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Soccer Park in Fenton.
The path to the promised land has been made possible by the Markers' seniors and their open-arms policy with underclass players — five freshmen, five sophomores and five juniors, all of whom are getting their first exposure to the rigors of a varsity schedule.
The COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the 2020 season. The sophomores from Nerinx Hall's 2019 team who finished second at state now are seniors.
From the opening practice, the younger players have received red-carpet treatment, and they haven't let down their older teammates. Six of the Markers' starters against Cor Jesu were freshmen or sophomores. Two of them — freshman Lauren Seppi and sophomore Nina Preusser — have combined for 19 goals and 24 assists. Two other sophomores, Ella McAleenan and Ella Holloran, are defensive stalwarts.
"The first thing we said when we got second place (in 2019) was that we were going to be back here the next year," said senior defender Sydney Smith, one of the team captains along with senior forward Mackenzie Duff. "Since we didn't get last year, we knew we had to do it this year."
While it's not unusual for sophomores and juniors to shine, leaning on a crop of freshmen is another matter. Seppi, with 10 goals and five assists, leads a class that includes backup goalkeeper Caroline Ritter, starting midfielder Haylee Braun, defender/midfielder Kinsley Smith and forward Riley Hill.
"Binging these freshmen in, it was key to make sure that we keep including them in every play, every practice," Smith said. "We include them in everything, whether it's outside of practice or in the game."
That includes off-the-field bonding, like the occasional movie, lunch and trips to Ted Drewes with coach Brian Haddock. In team meetings, minus the coaching staff, the opinions of the freshmen are valued, not dismissed.
"We have a handful of girls that experienced this two years ago, but I don't think any team has a whole roster full of (underclass) kids," Haddock said. "For us to have five freshmen, five sophomores, five juniors — and all 15 of those players were brand new to varsity — and infuse them with this senior class that had that experience, I've never seen anything like this."
Seppi said the leadership of Smith and Duff, along with fellow seniors Shannon Barry, Olivia Schwarzen, Gabby Rogers and Kaitlyn Comesana, has been an integral part of Nerinx Hall's 20-3 season that has included victories in 17 of its last 18 games, eight of them via shutout.
"Coming in as a freshman, even from tryouts on Day 1, I wasn't really sure what to expect," Seppi said. "But my experience couldn't have gone better. It doesn't matter what grade you're in, especially on this team. We've all just become a big family. These seniors have become such great role models on the field, but they've also become great role models off the field — both in and out of the classroom.
"We know how much this means to them, being that it's their last year. We want to do everything we can to send them off in the best way possible."
That's music to Duff's ears. Duff, who has the Markers’ only goals in two 1-0 state tournament victories, said it was "devastating" to miss last season.
"The fact that we were already counting down the days until that season, and then we had to recount them all over again ... It's been a long time coming," said Duff, who leads Nerinx Hall with 11 goals.
The 6-foot Duff's expectation is for the Markers to win a state title that eluded them with a 3-1 loss to Liberty of Kansas City in 2019.
"Something's different about this team," Duff said. "One thing that's gotten us so far is how close we are off the field. We've created such a bond from the seniors to the freshmen. That chemistry, how much we love one another and want to play for one another, is what's gotten us here. We're closer than we were my sophomore year with that team.
"The younger kids are starting to feel what it's like to keep winning and get that good feeling. I think they want to know what the team my sophomore year got to experience. I really do think we have what it takes."
Smith said the seniors clearly aren't the only ones who shoulder the load of responsibility as the Markers push toward a possible state title.
"As much as the seniors are leaders, the freshmen are leaders, the sophomores are leaders, the juniors are leaders," Smith said. "That's why I think this is such a special group of girls."
Coaches in any sport often explain how practices, not games, are the most enjoyable part of their jobs. It's the teaching they most appreciate.
At Nerinx Hall, that might even be true of the players.
"Everyone's always on time and there's joy when they get out of the car and walk into practice," Haddock said. "They want to get there early because everybody is really into each other. I'm big on that chemistry, more so than the Xs and Os."
GRADUATES RETURN
Proof that chemistry and school pride are factors can be found in the stands, where many of Nerinx Hall's seniors from the canceled 2020 season can be found. They have returned from their respective college campuses to cheer on this latest group of Markers.
"The emotional piece for me is seeing them coming back and almost being a part of this and being on our bench," Haddock said. "It started when we were at St. Joe's in the district tournament. It's that energy. When (our players) see those kids, it raises their level of play."
One of those players is Lyndsey Heckel, one of three Nerinx Hall graduates who play at St. Louis University. The others are Emma Christanell and Jess Preusser, Nina's older sister.
"Lyndsey Heckel has reached out to me so much," Seppi said. "She always gives me hugs after games. She's such a good person. I want to win for her and I want to do great things for the rest of the team that didn't get to play (in 2020). It's so cool, as a freshman, to have these college players who played for Nerinx reach out to you and say, 'Go do great today. You're going to be awesome.' The amount of support has been amazing."