Girls soccer spotlight: Nerinx Hall takes belated shot at improving 2019's runner-up finish

"Coming in as a freshman, even from tryouts on Day 1, I wasn't really sure what to expect," Seppi said. "But my experience couldn't have gone better. It doesn't matter what grade you're in, especially on this team. We've all just become a big family. These seniors have become such great role models on the field, but they've also become great role models off the field — both in and out of the classroom.

"We know how much this means to them, being that it's their last year. We want to do everything we can to send them off in the best way possible."

That's music to Duff's ears. Duff, who has the Markers’ only goals in two 1-0 state tournament victories, said it was "devastating" to miss last season.

"The fact that we were already counting down the days until that season, and then we had to recount them all over again ... It's been a long time coming," said Duff, who leads Nerinx Hall with 11 goals.

The 6-foot Duff's expectation is for the Markers to win a state title that eluded them with a 3-1 loss to Liberty of Kansas City in 2019.