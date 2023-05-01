Gia Zerface loves every single minute of her rugged workout regimen.

The North Point High girls soccer standout can be found dribbling around the back yard of her Wentzville residence day after day under the watchful eye of a special coach.

A trainer that has helped lift Zerface's game to another level.

One that has four legs — and barks loudly.

Meet Bruno, a 7-year-old French bulldog.

"He's my best friend," Zerface said. "And he makes me work."

Zerface has played a key role in helping the Grizzlies become a force in only their second year of varsity action.

The 5-foot-3 sophomore sniper has 16 goals and five assists as North Point is out to a 12-2 record.

She led the team in scoring with 19 goals and 12 assists last year when the Grizzlies had an impressive 13-3 mark in their initial foray into soccer.

Now, thanks in part to a valuable canine workout partner, Zerface is well on the way to her goal of becoming an NCAA Division I prospect by her senior season.

And a good part of the credit goes to her dog, Bruno.

The pair regularly wile away the hours playing an aggressive game of keepaway. Zerface will try to hold onto possession of the ball at her feet while Bruno tries to dislodge it. Not only is Bruno ultra fast, but he is built close to the ground, which forces Zerface to hone her foot skills to stay even.

The workouts began when Bruno was just a pup and continue to this day.

Zerface said she feels like Bruno has helped polish her skills throughout the years.

Toni, Gia's mom, agrees.

"They spent a lot of time together," Toni said. "Playing around with the ball keeps both of them happy."

Bruno tends to get a little physical sometimes. That is perfect for Zerface, who usually draws double and triple teams during her soccer matches.

"When he gets the ball from me, he likes to bite it and run away with it," Zerface said. "I have to chase after him and try and take it back away. And if I do, we just start over again."

Zerface and her dog have reached legendary status among the Grizzlies players.

"I love Bruno," North Point sophomore goalkeeper Devin Tracy said. "He's definitely made her faster with the ball."

Zerface and Bruno are alike in many ways. Both play bigger than their smallish stature.

"Bruno likes to bark at every other dog and he acts like he's 100 pounds," Toni said.

Zerface is the same way. Despite her size, she plays with an edge, a quiet confidence.

And she can display a mean streak when necessary.

"She's tough, she can give as much as she takes," North Point coach Greg Schroeder said. "When she's out there, and in a zone, she's not the nicest person in the world."

That strong competitive nature is what makes Zerface special.

Schroeder remembers taking her out of a match earlier this season around the 50th minute after she had already scored four goals in a blowout victory.

"She glared at me almost the rest of the game," he said. "She just didn't want to come out."

Zerface has turned in some eye-popping performances this season, including four-goal games against Warrenton and St. Charles West and a three-goal effort against Elsberry.

She has scored at least twice five times in 2023.

Zerface is able to do her damage despite being the focal point of the opposition. She has the cuts and cleat marks to prove it.

And again, Bruno's biting and snarling at her feet has helped make human opponents more tolerable.

"When people keep marking me so (tight) I know it's a sign of respect," Zerface said. "So it really doesn't make me mad. It makes me work harder."

That strong work ethic is what separates her from the others.

"For her, it's soccer all the time," Schroeder said. "She the first one out there taking shots before and after practice."

Zerface, the middle child of five siblings, took up soccer at age 5 and has played almost year round ever since. It is the only sport in her life. She spends the summer and fall playing in the ultra-competitive Elite Clubs National League (ECNL).

Her goal is to continue to improve and eventually play at the highest college level.

Yet for now, Zerface is enjoying her time at North Point. She and the rest of a talented sophomore class have quickly put the Grizzlies on the map.

"The fun part is that when people find out that our school doesn't have much experience, they think we'll be easy," Zerface said. "It's great to see their reactions after we beat them."

North Point won 12 successive contests from March 22-April 28 and outscored its opponents 67-3 along the way.

"We're way better than last year," Zerface said. "And we're going to keep getting better, too."