Girls soccer spotlight: Orywall making most of her lone season as Ladue's goalkeeper

Freshman goalkeeper Lena Orywall likes to pass on certain German words and phrases to her Ladue girls soccer teammates.

Orywall, who lived in Berlin for five years, slowly is educating those around her.

"We try to learn and remember what she teaches us," Ladue freshman forward Peyton O'Shaughnessy said. "It's not easy."

Orywall began her lessons with one word at a time before graduating to full sentences.

But there is one expression she is saving for later in the season.

"Staatsmeistersch aft gewinner."

Loosely translated, it means "state championship winner."

That's certainly a possibility for the Rams, thanks in the part to their outstanding bilingual netminder.

Orywall has helped Ladue to an 12-3-1 start with some eye-popping work between the pipes.

The 14-year-old has recorded seven clean sheets with 91 saves in 1,266 minutes. She surrendered just six goals during a recent 11-match winning streak.

"Her soccer IQ is off the charts," Ladue coach Dave Aronberg said. "She knowns the game really well, she reads the game really well. And it shows."

Orywall broke onto the scene by turning heads with 25 stops during a three-match, season-opening tournament in Quincy, Illinois.

She followed that up with a whopping 13 saves in a 2-0 loss to currently unbeaten Parkway West on March 31. Three of those stops came on clear-cut breakaways.

Orywall was born in Pittsburgh but carries dual citizenship. She is proud of her German heritage and loves to talk about her years in Berlin.

Orywall said there is no high school soccer for girls in Germany, but she played on the club level during her time there.

The Rams sport a young and talented group with Orywall helping lead the way.

Unfortunately for the Rams, Orywall's parents are moving back to Germany in December. Her mother, Angi, is an accountant for Bayer, a German-based multination pharmaceutical company.

So, Orywall's soccer career at Ladue will come to an end after just one season

"It’s a joke, but she’s got dozen of people that would happily take her in for few years," Aronberg said. "We're all putting our names in the hat, saying, ‘Who wants to adopt Lena?' "

But Angi and her father, Olaf, are taking their daughter with them.

"I'm not ready to let go of her just yet," Angi said.

Orywall is an extremely popular teammate and has fit in nicely in her first season with the program.

"Everyone wants to be around her," Aronberg said. "Even the seniors."

Explained O'Shaughnessy, "She's fun, you naturally just want to be friends with her."

Orywall’s one-and-done situation is an added incentive for the Rams to succeed this season. Plus, Aronberg is hoping Orywall will leave a legacy behind — one that could be cemented with a trip to the state tournament.

"I want her to be on the record book in some way," Aronberg said. "If she was here for four years, she would destroy any goalkeeper records that we have."

Orywall said her goal is to finish high school overseas and possibly return to the United States to play soccer in college.

But for now, Orywall and her teammates are focused on the task at hand. Ladue has a legitimate shot at competing for a trip to the state tournament.

"This season has been going so well," Orywall said. "I feel like I just don't want it to end."

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.