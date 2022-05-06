Girls soccer spotlight: Record-setting Morris continues Althoff's freshman tradition

BELLEVILLE — Althoff’s girls soccer program has a tradition of outstanding freshmen. The latest in the lineage is Marissa Morris.

Morris set the Crusaders’ freshman goal-scoring record April 19 when she had three against Carbondale. Morris, who now owns 25 goals, broke the former mark of 22 set by Megan Pawloski in 2007 and Kelsey Dinges in 2008.

“It’s pretty cool,” said Morris, a speedy forward who wasn’t certain she would even be on the field this season. “They were (Class 1A) state champions, so I didn’t know I was going to make varsity. I was pretty excited when I did. It’s a lot of pressure, but my team has been supportive. We’re a big family.”

Althoff’s glad to have her around. The Crusaders (16-5-2) are poised to defend their state title behind an attack led by Morris, seniors Regan Moody and Natalie Cohn, and freshman Claire Nash. Morris has helped offset the loss of Kylie Petroski, who missed most of the season while recovering from surgery.

Crusaders coach Juergen Huettner, in his 17th season, witnessed the achievements of Pawloski and Dinges. He was in his first year at Althoff when Kelly Schaefer, another four-year player, was a senior. Schaefer had 21 goals as a freshman. Morris, who lives in Granite City, fits right into that group.

“Marissa is very talented,” said Huettner, who has coached dozens of freshman sensations through the years at Althoff. “She has a good knack for the goal. Marissa lives quite a bit off Moody’s assists. This being said, Marissa is in exclusive company when you talk about Pawloski, Dinges and Schaefer. All of them were (later) all-staters, and Pawloski was actually an All-American.

“This shows you what could come in the future (for Morris).”

Morris, once a defender in club ball, acknowledged she is somewhat surprised by her offensive production. Her expectations, if she made the team, were to be a role player. Instead, she has seven multiple-goal games, including two four-goal outbursts and two hat tricks.

“In my select season, I didn’t score that much,” she said. “I got here and I score a lot more now. My teammates play me good balls. (Moody) has a lot of assists. Usually, she plays me through-balls and I run onto them into space.”

Moody, a University of Illinois recruit, leads Althoff with 20 assists in addition to her 14 goals from a midfield position. She was a forward last year.

“She’s a great target player,” Moody said of Morris. “She’s already amazing, but if she keeps it up, she’s going to be unstoppable. I mean, she’s putting them away. She’s picked up everything quickly and is a great listener.”

Cohn said there’s more to Moody than her soccer skills.

“Besides her obviously amazing athletic ability, she just brings such a good spirit and energy to the team,” Cohn said. “She’s always positive and super willing to learn and help out. She absorbs what the coaches tell her so well and she’s so open to learning. It would be easy to be cocky, but she isn’t like that at all.”

Naturally, Morris has room to grow as a player.

“I want to get better,” said Morris, the daughter of Jake and Shawna Morris. “Juergen told me my first touch needs to get better and I need to learn how to make better runs.”

Until then, Huettner said, “Speed is her bread and butter.”

“Her teammates are smart,” he added. “They play the ball where she can use her speed. Instead of playing balls to her feet, they play them into space, and then Marissa is very dangerous.”

Morris hopes more meaningful goals are still to come this season. The top-seeded Crusaders will host a regional that begins Tuesday. It feeds into the Roxana Sectional and the Columbia Super-Sectional, followed by the state tournament May 27-28 at North Central College in Naperville.

Huettner has taken Althoff to state tournaments in 2005, 2008, 2010, 2018 and 2021. The Crusaders won the Class 2A state title in 2010, finishing 27-0 behind Pawloski (53 goals, 17 assists) and Dinges (39 goals, 44 assists).

“I’ve heard a lot of fun things about that,” Morris said of state. “Not just (being) on the field, but after games and all that. It sounds like great fun.”

