Girls soccer spotlight: Reigning champ Triad rematches with rival Waterloo for sectional title

The pressure of perfection permeated the Triad girls soccer team.

The reigning Class 2A champion, Triad rode a 41-match unbeaten streak into its April 28th showdown at Waterloo. The Knights had won 39 successive games and their last six against the Bulldogs, five of which were by a single goal.

Something had to give and that night it was Triad. Waterloo star senior striker Payton Richter scored both goals in a 2-0 win to end the streak and split the season series with their Mississippi Valley Conference rival.

It was the first loss for the Knights since a 2019 Class 2A semifinal against Lisle Benet Academy. It was the first time Triad was shut out since it played Granite City to a scoreless draw on April 16, 2021. It was Waterloo’s first win over its rival since May of 2018 and just its third in 49 matches since 2000. It was a monumental win for the Bulldogs.

And quite possibly the best thing that could have happened to Triad.

“Before we lost to Waterloo it got on us,” Triad senior center back Brynn Presley said of the winning streak. “I feel like after we lost to Waterloo it kind of toned it down and we’re more composed.”

That composure will be put to the test when Triad hosts Waterloo in a Class 2A sectional final at 6 p.m. Friday.

The No. 1 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, Triad (20-1) has ripped off six wins since it was upended by No. 8 small school Waterloo (20-4-1). The Knights haven’t given up a goal since Richter tallied two against them. With 43 goals and 14 assists this spring, Richter is the first player in school history — boy or girl — to rack up 100 points in a season. Tall, fast and skilled, Richter is the type of player who can change a game with one well-struck ball.

“Payton Richter is one heck of a player. Are you going to be able to contain her for the whole 80 minutes? No. She’s too good, she’s going to get her chances and she’s got a great surrounding cast,” Triad coach Matt Bettlach said. “They do a good job of feeding off each other. We’re going to keep an eye on Payton but there are other pieces we have to worry about.”

Triad’s defense has been nearly impenetrable the last two seasons. The Knights have allowed five goals this spring, two more than they let in last season. Senior goalkeepers Kendall Chigas and Reagan Chigas have combined for 19 shutouts. The Knights backline has been exemplary.

“We’re all really good together,” Presley said. “We all know what to do in those situations, we’re all on the same page, we all talk to each other. We have a bond on and off the field.”

It makes Richter’s two goals that much more impressive. Even when Triad scored a 2-1 win against Waterloo on April 5, Richter still picked up an assist on the Bulldogs goal. She’s going to be a factor in Friday’s match. The only question is, how much?

“Our defense does a good job. They know where she’s going to be,” Bettlach said. “We have to give her a little space and know when to go after the ball when we can. She’s going to be a handful on Friday.”

Not only did Richter shine in Waterloo’s win but its defense turned the tables on Triad as it held the Knights scoreless for the first time in over a year. That, the Bulldogs said, was a credit to their own defensive prowess.

“We played a really good game,” Waterloo junior goalkeeper Lexi Stephens said. “The defense had really good communication that game. Josie (Briggs), Norah (Gum), Karley (Kinzinger) and Liv (Colson) played great.”

Added Kinzinger, “I love playing them, they’re just a fun team to play. It’s always intense.”

Triad brings its own spectacular striker to the match in senior Gina Catanzaro. What the 5-foot-1 Catanzaro may not have in size she more than makes up for with skill and tenacity. She tallied four goals in Triad's 7-0 sectional semifinal win Tuesday against Marion. For the season Catanzaro has 24 goals and eight assists for a team-best 56 points.

“Gina is not afraid to get in there and go hard. I think that’s where her success comes from,” Bettlach said. “She’s very skillful, she’s got a great shot and knack for the goal. Anytime she’s around that 18 (yard box) or she gets a ball through from a run, there’s a good chance something good is going to happen.”

And like the majority of Triad’s seniors, she’s been on the varsity since she was a freshman. That season the Knights finished third in Class 2A. Their sophomore season was canceled by the coronavirus pandemic. Last season they went back to state and won the program’s third championship. This is a weathered and experienced core that been through ups and downs. It’s one reason why the Knights were able to take their streak-ending loss in stride and bounce back.

“They shook hands, got their stuff and got back on the bus. There was no boohooing, there were no excuses, they took it like a champ,” Bettlach said. “They’ve done a great job of leading this team and the underclassmen have fed off of them tremendously. Their experience for us is huge.”

Triad had to face down Waterloo in the sectional final last season. The Knights eked out a 1-0 win on a controversial goal that was scored after the ball appeared to hit the crossbar of the football uprights above the soccer goal. As the spring has played out, Triad has been mentally preparing to see its rival with the season on the line once again.

“We knew we were going to see them from the beginning, we were going to see them in the playoffs,” Catanzaro said.

They very nearly didn’t as Mascoutah took Waterloo to double overtime and penalty kicks in their sectional semifinal Tuesday. Waterloo rallied in penalties to survive and advance. If there’s any tactical advantage to be gained from an opponent playing 20 extra minutes and coming within a whisker of defeat, Triad doesn’t see it. Bettlach has no doubt Waterloo will be rested and ready when kickoff arrives.

“It’s one of those things where this atmosphere is going to be electric and I think everybody is going to be ready for it,” Bettlach said. “Even though they went into double overtime and penalty kicks, they’re still going to come at us and I wouldn’t expect anything less.”

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.