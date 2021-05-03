Girls Soccer Spotlight: St. Charles standout Head carries wrestling mentality onto pitch

Those three-plus seasons of wrestling have added an edge to her already strong soccer repertoire.

"You see that wrestling mentally in her 1-v-1 scenarios," St. Charles coach Rodney Orrick said. "She just won't be stopped. The rest of the team sees that and they really feed off what she does."

The 5-foot-8 inch Head plays a physical game. Her style can be described as super-aggressive - but not dirty. Her tackles are clean and she stays within the rules.

Most of the time.

"Every once in a while, I get mad when I don't get my way,” Head said. "I can be pretty physical then."

Head has earned plenty of respect from opponents. She is friends with many of the players on rival St. Charles West where the word got out early about Head's wrestling exploits.

"One of the players went up to a West coach, who also helps coach our wrestling team, and told him that I was mean," Head said. "He said, "she's not mean, she's just a tough wrestler."

Head's soccer talents outweigh her wrestling skills.

She is one of the rare players that can handle almost every position on the field. Most of the time, Orrick has her up top where she is second on the team with 15 goals.