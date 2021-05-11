Girls soccer spotlight: Twin goalkeepers help Triad to a stellar start

TROY, Ill. — Reagan Chigas and Kendall Chigas learned their lesson early in life.
The Triad High junior twin goalkeepers tried playing the switching game at age 4.
But their mom, Rebecca, wasn't fooled at all.
Reagan, the more rambunctious child, regularly got put into timeout for her antics. And after a few minutes of solitude in the corner, Kendall would switch and take Reagan's place.
"I would walk by and realize — wrong child, wrong place," Rebecca recalled. "I'd put them back and the next time they'd try it again. It never worked."
At that point, the twins realized their effort was futile.
They never attempted the trick again.
"Now every once in a while, we talk about switching classes," Reagan said. "I have one right across the hall (from Kendall) and our teachers have called us by the wrong name a couple times. We thought it would be funny to really switch. But we never actually did it."
Even now, outsiders struggle to tell them apart. The twins just smile and correct the frustrated party.
"It took me about a year to finally get it right," Triad soccer coach Matt Bettlach said. "This year we're around them all the time and I can totally tell who's who."
Bettlach has turned the goalkeeping chores over to the Chigas twins this season with amazing results.
The duo has been stumping the opposition all year long.
The girls each play 40 minutes per game in the net. Bettlach alternates starts and then inserts the other into the lineup after the halftime break
The unorthodox move has worked to perfection.
Triad (8-0-1) is off to its best start since the 2009 team cruised through its first 16 matches without a loss.
The Chigas twins have combined for six clean sheets so far this season. The two banded together to make six saves in a 3-0 win over Edwardsville on Wednesday. Reagan played the first half. Kendall came on for the second 40 minutes.
That statement triumph turned heads across the state.
Triad, a Class 2A school, controlled the action against previously unbeaten Edwardsville, a Class 3A team.
As usual, Reagan and Kendall played a key role in the triumph.
"They're both just strong and powerful back there," Triad junior defender Brynn Presley said.
The Chigas sisters display near identical playing styles.
They helped teach one another growing up and each serves as the other's unofficial coach.
"If I see something that she might be doing wrong, I'll tell her," Kendall said. "She does the same with me."
The two possess that unique bond only twins can understand. They have spent most of their lives together on and off the pitch. They run with the same friend group in social circles as well.
"It's like we've always been together and that's just how it's supposed to be," Kendall said. "We're always around each other no matter what we're going."
Reagan served as a backup goalkeeper two seasons ago when the Knights finished third in the state. Kendall was a standout on the junior varsity team.
At that point, Reagan might have been a notch better than Kendall, who is the younger of the pair by seven minutes.
But through hard work and determination, Kendall has progressed to become Reagan's equal.
Now, Bettlach can't split the pair. He looks at them as No. 1 and No. 1A.
"They are exactly the same," Bettlach said. "You watch them and they're both so chill. They are so relaxed. When they go and approach the ball in the air, they do it the exact same way. They're never overly excited. They're just so even keel."
That business-like approach rubs off on their teammates.
"We feel confident with either one," Knights senior Gracie Giacoletto said. "They just know how to handle things."
Reagan sports a 4-0 record with an 0.23 goals against average. She has stopped 14 of 15 shots this season. Kendall is 3-0-1 with an 0.27 GAA. She has 17 saves out of 18 attempts.
Ironically, the two are playing on the same team for the first time. Growing up as goalies with high skill levels, they were always sent to different teams on their club squad.
But this year they are together and enjoying the camaraderie.
"It doesn't get much better — winning and sharing time with your sister," Kendall said.
The twins rarely got into any sibling battles growing up. When they did it never lasted long.
"We'd be mad at each other, go to bed and wake up the next day and be friends again," Reagan said.
Reagan had the experience of being on the final four team. She played 40 minutes of a 2-0 win over Springfield in a super-sectional contest in 2019, the last time a final four was held in Illinois.
She would like nothing better than a repeat performance with Kendall by her side.
"That would be so fun," Reagan said. "Something we could remember for a long time.”