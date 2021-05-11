Girls soccer spotlight: Twin goalkeepers help Triad to a stellar start

"If I see something that she might be doing wrong, I'll tell her," Kendall said. "She does the same with me."

The two possess that unique bond only twins can understand. They have spent most of their lives together on and off the pitch. They run with the same friend group in social circles as well.

"It's like we've always been together and that's just how it's supposed to be," Kendall said. "We're always around each other no matter what we're going."

Reagan served as a backup goalkeeper two seasons ago when the Knights finished third in the state. Kendall was a standout on the junior varsity team.

At that point, Reagan might have been a notch better than Kendall, who is the younger of the pair by seven minutes.

But through hard work and determination, Kendall has progressed to become Reagan's equal.

Now, Bettlach can't split the pair. He looks at them as No. 1 and No. 1A.

"They are exactly the same," Bettlach said. "You watch them and they're both so chill. They are so relaxed. When they go and approach the ball in the air, they do it the exact same way. They're never overly excited. They're just so even keel."