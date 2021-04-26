Girls soccer spotlight: Visitation's DeStefano overcomes ACL injuries to grow on and off field

Izzy DeStefano sat in her bedroom and stared at the television set.
Then she gazed up at the ceiling.
The Visitation Academy girls soccer standout was antsy. She felt like a prisoner in her own home.
Confined to her bed after a second surgery to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee just 15 months ago, DeStefano mulled over several questions in her head as she was flat on her back with the injured knee elevated. Would she ever be able to play soccer again? Would she have a limp for the rest of her life?
All of those queries bounced around in her head.
Then, all of a sudden, she came to grips with her difficult situation.
"I just told myself that I was going to go through rehab, work as hard as I could and if it worked out that I could play again, that would be great," she recalled. "If not, I would move on to something else."
The answer came just more than 10 months later when, after months of solitude and grueling rehabilitation, she took the pitch for her Scott Gallagher Club team.
"I got out there, ran around and it felt great," she said. "Best feeling in the world."
That began an incredible comeback that is still going.
DeStefano, now a junior, has scored a team-leading 11 goals for Visitation, which sports a 6-4 record and is the No. 6 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings. She has developed into one of the top strikers in the area and is beginning to garner attention from colleges throughout the country.
"It's great that she's back and playing like this," Visitation sophomore midfielder Lucie Schwartz said.
Added junior forward Josephine Strauss, "She's such a key part to this team."
But DeStefano's comeback is not just about soccer. The painful injury and subsequent down time changed her as a person, as well.
She is more outgoing, more positive and more thankful for the little things.
"When soccer wasn't an option, she became more aware that there are other things in life," said her friend Tillie Killeen, a junior on the Visitation track and field and cross country teams. "Now she’s better at overcoming obstacles. And she doesn't take things for granted.”
Izzy’s mother, Maureen DeStefano, said she has noticed the change.
"She never used to talk much out there on the field before all of this happened," Maureen said. "She's taking charge, she's talking. She wants to be a leader now."
DeStefano overcame two major surgeries on her knee. Some athletes are never able to reach their previous level after one ACL surgery.
The lightning-quick forward has gone through it twice.
"When you think about all she's been through it's hard not to be impressed," Maureen. "She was determined to let nothing stop her."
DeStefano first tore her ACL in a club game in late September of 2019. She underwent surgery several weeks later and was beginning to learn to walk again before she slipped on a patch of ice while visiting relatives in Sudbury, Ontario, around the holidays.
"I kind of slipped and went backwards, then I felt a pop," DeStefano said,
She knew immediately that it was another tear. This time, the surgery was a bit more extensive. Doctors had to take a graft from her right knee to repair the ligament in her left.
That left DeStefano unable to use either leg for a period of two months.
Killeen was among the battery of friends who came to the family's Creve Coeur residence to provide emotional and physical support.
"We'd just sit around and talk," Killeen said. "Sometimes we'd laugh, sometimes we'd cry."
Killeen learned a lot about her friend during those long gabfests.
"I'd come over to cheer her up and she'd end up cheering me up," Killeen said. "I would be worried about a test or something and then I'd look at her and she's so positive with her situation — so I thought I should be positive about what’s going on in my life, too."
DeStefano waged a long, hard battle to get back to the sport she loves.
She was naturally a little cautious during the fall club season and showed similar signs during the Vivettes winter workouts.
But when the bell rang for the high school season to begin in late March, she was more than ready.
"In the indoor training sessions in the winter, she was a little hesitant," Visitation coach Jeff Facchin said. "Then we came outside and she was hitting shots left and right — a thing of beauty. Kudos to her for working and doing what she needed to get herself ready."
Facchin also believes DeStefano is a better player than her freshman season in 2019, when she played a key role in Visitation's march to a second-place finish at the Class 2 state tournament.
"She's improved her skill set since then," he noted.
DeStefano also said she is a more confident and understanding person.
"I'm closer to my family, closer to my friends," DeStefano said. "I wouldn't want anyone to go through what I went through. But, I feel like I'm better for it. It's made me stronger, like I can get through anything if I got through this."