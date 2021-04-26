Girls soccer spotlight: Visitation's DeStefano overcomes ACL injuries to grow on and off field

The lightning-quick forward has gone through it twice.

"When you think about all she's been through it's hard not to be impressed," Maureen. "She was determined to let nothing stop her."

DeStefano first tore her ACL in a club game in late September of 2019. She underwent surgery several weeks later and was beginning to learn to walk again before she slipped on a patch of ice while visiting relatives in Sudbury, Ontario, around the holidays.

"I kind of slipped and went backwards, then I felt a pop," DeStefano said,

She knew immediately that it was another tear. This time, the surgery was a bit more extensive. Doctors had to take a graft from her right knee to repair the ligament in her left.

That left DeStefano unable to use either leg for a period of two months.

Killeen was among the battery of friends who came to the family's Creve Coeur residence to provide emotional and physical support.

"We'd just sit around and talk," Killeen said. "Sometimes we'd laugh, sometimes we'd cry."

Killeen learned a lot about her friend during those long gabfests.