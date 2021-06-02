Granite City answers challenge from Belleville West in second half

BELLEVILLE — Just when Belleville West seemed to gain momentum Wednesday, Granite City promptly slammed the door.

Sophomore Emmi Hogan scored from a sharp angle in the 51st minute, restoring the Warriors' two-goal lead in a 3-1 victory over the Maroons in a Class 3A regional semifinal.

Hogan won a race for a bouncing ball against a Belleville West defender on the left side of the box, then sailed a shot over freshman goalkeeper Calie Cooley, who had left her line. The ball settled into the netting behind the right post.

"The ball was flicked through the defenders and I ran on," Hogan said. "I got a lucky shot and it went right in the corner. I was really happy. It took a perfect angle and spun into the corner (of the goal). It gave us some confidence and made us settle down. We weren't as frantic."

It was the fifth goal of the season for Hogan and the sixth consecutive victory for Granite City, during which it has outscored opponents 26-1.

The Warriors (12-5-1) will play O'Fallon (14-2) in the championship game at 6:30 p.m. Friday. O'Fallon, which defeated Alton 1-0 in another semifinal game Wednesday, blanked Granite City 3-0 and 5-0 in the regular season.