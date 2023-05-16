LAKE ST. LOUIS — Adelaide Green tried to hide her emotions.

At first, the Francis Howell Central senior decided to pretend she needed to sneeze.

That didn't work.

So the talented midfielder simply let the tears flow.

"I'm a little emotional," Green said.

She had good reason to be Tuesday.

Green scored on a low blast in the 59th minute to lead Francis Howell Central to a 1-0 win over three-time defending state champion St. Dominic in a Class 4 District 3 girls soccer semifinal at Liberty High.

The Spartans (17-3-1) have won five of their last six and will face Liberty (17-4-2) in the championship match at 6 p.m. Friday.

Howell Central had lost seven of its previous eight to the tradition-rich Crusaders, who won the Class 4 title in 2022 and 2021 and the Class 3 crown in 2019. The 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Spartans broke the streak with a 3-0 triumph over St. Dominic on April 25 before losing a rematch 2-0 on May 4.

They used a strong all-around 80 minute effort to squeeze out the hard-fought victory in the rubber match.

"This was the type of game where we had to survive a bunch of punches," Howell Central coach Eddie Mulholland said. "We always say we want to be the best version of ourselves every day.

"Today we were."

Green took a pass from sophomore Cassie Durbin and settled the ball on her left foot before drilling a shot into the lower left hand corner. The perfectly placed drive from inches outside the box never left the artificial turf.

"I'm a little scared of my left foot," the right-footed Green said. "There just wasn't time. I had to go with it. And it went right where I want it to go."

It was Green's ninth goal of the season and first from distance with her left foot.

She immediately looked at Durbin before the sobbing began.

"Never seen her do that before," Durbin said. "Those were happy tears."

Howell Central controlled play for a good majority of the second half but had trouble solving St. Dominic senior goalkeeper Katy Fitzler.

Ava Lunders hit a post. Riley Henderson and Keeley Thorpe also created good opportunities for the winners.

"It was like there was a glass shield over the goal," Central senior Gianna Bruenning said.

Yet the Spartans kept pounding away until they finally broke through.

"This team, we're like that, we just keep pushing," Green said.

Spartans senior goalkeeper Madi Valenti posted her 12th clean sheet of the season with a whopping 13 saves. She was particularly effective in the opening half when St. Dominic came out with guns blazing.

"I'm just big on eyeing the ball," said Valenti, who is heading to Illinois State University. "I don't even see what's happening around me. I knew (St. Dominic) is real good in the air, so I knew I had to win that ball."

Mulholland was impressed with the performance of his entire squad.

"There were 11 girls just defending their tails off," Mulholland said.

St. Dominic (13-9-1) had a trio of opportunities in the opening 12 minutes. Kaylee Conoyer and Caitlyn Smith just missed from long range.

The Crusaders compiled a 73-6-1 mark over the three championsship seasons.

"Our fight was there, our effort was there," St. Dominic coach Greg Koeller said. "We could have played a lot better. But it's a credit to Howell Central."

Howell Central finished fourth in the state in 2019 and compiled a 24-18-1 mark over the previous two campaigns.

The Spartans realized the enormity of the Tuesday's triumph, which will go down among the biggest in program history.

"Very cool, this is like an adrenal rush," Durbin said.

Added Bruenning, "A very awesome moment. So amazing."

Yet Mulholland and his players are not about to celebrate for long. There is plenty more work to be done.

"We know that this doesn't mean that much if we can't keep winning," Green said. "But we think that we can."

Class 4 District 3, semifinal: Francis Howell Central 1, St. Dominic 0