Hard-working Hunt earns promotion to varsity, lifts Triad past Waterloo for sectional title

TROY, Ill. — Triad sophomore Maddie Hunt’s time arrived Friday.

Hunt, who started the season on the junior varsity level before earning a promotion through old-fashioned hard work, scored in the 63rd minute Friday as the Knights beat Waterloo 1-0 in the Class 2A Triad Sectional girls soccer final.

“It’s one of the best moments of my life,” Hunt said. “It’s so cool.”

Triad (22-1) advanced to the Chatham Glenwood Super-Sectional at 6 p.m. Tuesday against host Chatham Glenwood (19-3). The Titans defeated Rochester 2-0 to win the Chatham Glenwood Sectional.

Triad is shooting for a second consecutive Class 2A state championship.

Waterloo, which ended Triad’s 39-game winning streak and 41-game unbeaten string with a 2-0 victory April 28 in Waterloo, finished 20-5-1.

“It’s a big win,” Knights coach Matt Bettlach said. “Hats off to Waterloo. This wasn’t a revenge thing for us. We wanted to advance. It just happened we were playing against Waterloo. I thought our girls came to play.”

Hunt scored on a short left-footed shot in front of the right post. The play began with a corner kick from the right side by junior Caty Burton. The ball bounced off several bodies in the box before rolling to Hunt. She knew what to do.

“Somebody kicked it and it was just there,” Hunt said. “I couldn’t mess it up. It shuffled around in there and then it came out. It was awesome. I turned around and all my teammates were there to hug me. It was the best.”

Hunt, a forward, said opening the season on the junior varsity might have been one of the best things that happened. It started an internal spark to succeed.

“I took that as a determining factor. I wanted to be on varsity,” Hunt said. “For the postseason, I got pulled up and I’m so thankful for that. I think it’s my hard work. I always show up and give the best effort and have a good attitude.”

In recent weeks, Bettlach has been shuffling his lineups because of injuries to junior forwards Laney Harshany (ACL tear) and Gabbie Wood (meniscus) along with senior midfielder Maddie Milligan (concussion). Hunt has helped offset their losses and contributed three goals, two against Waterloo.

“The girl works her tail off, and that’s why she was in that game,” Bettlach said. “It’s pretty special. To be honest with you, I thought she missed. But then everybody started jumping up and down.”

It was a difficult loss for Waterloo, particularly after it dominated the action during the first half but couldn't solve the Knights’ defense.

“We knew they were a very talented team and we knew we would have to bring our ‘A’ game,” Bulldogs coach Chad Holden said. “It came down to one little mistake. That’s what postseason is about. The team that makes the least amount of mistakes (wins). We had one where we just couldn’t get it out of the box.

“That’s the way it goes. It’s not like we were on our heels. I thought we played really well. We had some opportunities. It was just two teams going at it as hard as they could. What a classy game, too. There was nothing dirty at all.”

Waterloo senior Payton Richter, who had 43 goals and 14 assists, was shadowed all over the field by Triad junior Jackie Barkus.

Richter scored both goals in Waterloo's win over Triad in April, and Barkus said she was determined to play better against Richter this time around.

“The last time we played them, I didn’t do so good,” Barkus said. “I rewatched that game and saw what I did wrong and fixed it. I kind of stepped off of her and knew when to step in and get (the ball). I was all up on her (last time) and wouldn’t let her breathe. She figured out how to get around me. Tonight, I didn’t let that happen. I was really happy with how I did.”

Barkus had a decent view of Hunt’s game-winning goal. She wasn’t surprised.

“I knew since the day she started practicing with us, if (Bettlach) put her in she would make something happen,” Barkus said. “I knew she could do it. I believed in her and kept pushing her on the field.”

Waterloo’s best chance in the first half came in the 19th minute when senior Megan O’Donnell’s shot deflected off the hands of senior goalkeeper Reagan Chigas and skimmed off the crossbar. Triad senior Gina Catanzaro’s header off a corner kick went just outside the left post in the 31st minute. Bulldogs junior Megan Jung, meanwhile, shot high in the 35th minute as the game stayed scoreless.

Senior Sophia Colson hit a hard shot from 20 yards away that sailed to Chigas in the 53rd minute. After Hunt put the Knights ahead, Richter had an opportunity from the top of the box in the 70th minute, but she was unable to make a clean connection with the ball and it was wide left.

“The first half, I was nervous,” Bettlach said. “I thought we played well, but they had chance after chance — corner kicks and throw-ins. I thought we played better in the second half. Our girls controlled the possession in the second half. I was happy with the way we were passing, moving and being effective.”

