Harshany's rip lifts stingy Triad to Class 2A semifinal victory

"It's crazy because before the game in the shootaround she was hitting them all over the place," Bettlach said. "We were talking and I was like, 'Laney, run through the ball,' that type of thing. The next time she came up, she hit a great shot. Not to say (the conversation) was going through her mind, but Laney has that ability to do that. She has green light from anywhere."

St. Viator coach Mike Taylor, likely in his final season, was proud of his defense for yielding a scant three shots, but one of them really hurt.

"The girl hit a screamer," Taylor said of Harshany's connection. "You've got to sometimes sit there and take your hat off to a team that's better than you. Possession-wise, they controlled the game. They did everything. But until they scored that, they didn't control the scoreboard.

"The shot wasn't (Collins') fault. The girl hit a 30-yard shot and beat a couple of other girls to get into that position. We win and lose as a team."

The Knights earned their 21st shutout of the season and 14th in succession. They did an outstanding job containing Lions junior midfielder Emilie Doersching, who entered the game with 13 goals and 22 assists.

They also stymied senior forward Caroline Sexton (21 goals, six assists). St. Viator was limited to one shot.