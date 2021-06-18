Harshany's rip lifts stingy Triad to Class 2A semifinal victory

PALATINE, ILL. — Triad displayed the power of one Friday in the Class 2A girls soccer state tournament at Fremd High School.
Laney Harshany scored the only goal the Knights needed in a 1-0 conquest of St. Viator in the semifinals. The victory sent Triad (23-0-1) into the championship game against Joliet Catholic (16-1-1) at 4:15 p.m. Saturday at Hoffman Estates High School.
Harshany, a sophomore, was all alone about 30 yards away from the goal after collecting a pass from freshman Carson Bohnenstiehl. Harshany eyed the objective, cued up her shot and ripped it past senior goalkeeper Lilly Collins at the 45-minute mark for her 14th goal of the season.
"Whenever I saw that space and I looked up, I was like, 'Hey, I can have a shot,'" Harshany said. "I just had a chance at it and it went in. I had a ton of space. I think it was because we were on one side of the field (the left) and I started to make a run toward the middle."
Triad coach Matt Bettlach said he and the players on the bench felt a surge of optimism when they saw Harshany take possession of the ball.
"As soon as she took that touch, we were all like, 'Hit it!' " Bettlach said. "And, boy, that was a great strike. That's why we said, 'Hit it!' because she can hit from that yardage out. When she strikes it, it'll go."
Bettlach hopes a short pregame conversation with Harshany might have helped her score the biggest goal of her career.
"It's crazy because before the game in the shootaround she was hitting them all over the place," Bettlach said. "We were talking and I was like, 'Laney, run through the ball,' that type of thing. The next time she came up, she hit a great shot. Not to say (the conversation) was going through her mind, but Laney has that ability to do that. She has green light from anywhere."
St. Viator coach Mike Taylor, likely in his final season, was proud of his defense for yielding a scant three shots, but one of them really hurt.
"The girl hit a screamer," Taylor said of Harshany's connection. "You've got to sometimes sit there and take your hat off to a team that's better than you. Possession-wise, they controlled the game. They did everything. But until they scored that, they didn't control the scoreboard.
"The shot wasn't (Collins') fault. The girl hit a 30-yard shot and beat a couple of other girls to get into that position. We win and lose as a team."
The Knights earned their 21st shutout of the season and 14th in succession. They did an outstanding job containing Lions junior midfielder Emilie Doersching, who entered the game with 13 goals and 22 assists.
They also stymied senior forward Caroline Sexton (21 goals, six assists). St. Viator was limited to one shot.
"We still played zone like we normally do," Bettlach said. "Our defense has been probably our biggest strength all year. It starts in the back with our goaltending, but our back four have been great. Actually, our back seven. We've got about three girls who come off (the bench) and contribute. They've just been stellar.
"We told the girls, 'We are not going to change anything we do for somebody. We're going to come out and play our game. We can adapt any way as the game goes. Right now, foot on the gas and let's go.'"
Triad applied pedal to the metal but was frustrated at times as it tried to tack onto its lead. Bettlach felt there was more offense to be had.
"Absolutely," he said. "Credit Viator. Credit their keeper. Sometimes even when you think you've got the most wide-open net, here comes a defender. They pressed (us). They weren't going to give up on anything. But we left at least three that could have been easy tuck-ins."
Triad endured a tense moment with two minutes to play when Doersching, positioned on the right wing, hit what appeared to be a harmless shot toward the goal from 35 yards out. The Knights' keeper, junior Kendall Chigas, was going to let it go over the end line, outside the right post, but the shot knuckled and clanged off the post.
St. Viator realized it was probably its final chance.
"The goalkeeper thought it was going to go out," Taylor said. "It was swerving at the time. There's the break you need. I've always said, 'Sometimes you've got to catch a break here or there.' "
Bettlach knows the championship game will be a struggle. The Knights won Class 2A state titles in 2011 under former coach Mike Villa and in 2017 under Bettlach.
"We don't like to adjust if we don't have to, but it looks like we might have to talk about some things," Bettlach said. "(Joliet Catholic) has a girl up top (senior Morgan Furmaniak) and it looks like she's a pretty good player. I wouldn't expect anything less in a state championship than for the opposing team to be lights out or have a couple of studs."