Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

WENTZVILLE — Hadley Hendrickson rarely gets to cross the midfield stripe.

The Lafayette High junior excels as a shutdown soccer defender. Consequently, her scoring opportunities are few and far between.

"She's our rock back there," Lafayette coach Ryan Butchart said.

The rock got a chance to see how the other half lives on Saturday night.

Hendrickson scored on a header off a corner kick with 13 minutes 36 seconds left to lift the Lancers to a thrilling 3-2 win over Liberty in a Class 4 quarterfinal contest in Wentzville.

Lafayette (18-3) advanced to the state tournament for the first time since finishing fourth in 2006.

The Lancers have won 13 of their last 14 and will face Nerinx Hall (18-2-1) in a semifinal game at 4 p.m. Friday at Soccer Park.

Junior sniper Allie Kinner had two goals and assisted on the game-winning corner-kick tally.

She sent a perfect ball into the box that landed right on the noggin of Hendrickson, who deftly popped it over keeper Sydney Strassmeier.

"I just hit it towards the goal and hope it goes in," Hendrickson said. "There's not a lot of time for a decision."

As a center back, Hendrickson's main role is that of a stopper. She normally marks the opposition's top gun.

But because she stands 5-foot-11-inches tall, Butchart likes to bring her up on corner kicks. She has scored twice this season, both using her head off corners.

"She's a big target out there," Kinner said. "I mean, it's really hard to miss her."

Butchart's move paid off big time.

"She's not somebody who scores a ton of goals," Butchart said. "For her to have this moment, I'm very happy for her."

Hendrickson enjoyed her rare day in the sun as an offensive threat.

"It's fun to have a special goal in such a big game," Hendrickson said.

Hendrickson's tally short-circuited a strong comeback by Liberty (18-5-2), which was looking for its first state tournament appearance.

The Eagles charged back from a 2-0 first-half deficit to score twice and steal the momentum in the final 40 minutes. Lola Gianino tallied in 51st. minute to chop the deficit in half. The hosts tied it just over 10 minutes later on a scramble in front of the net that tipped off a defender.

But Lafayette used its size and strength to regain the lead.

"They were bigger and a lot taller than us," Liberty coach Heidi Kleekamp said.

Kinner, who leads the team with 17 goals, scored twice in a span of 7:04 in the opening half. Both tallies came off highlight-reel passes from junior Emily Derucki. Kinner has seven goals and two assists in the Lancers' four playoff contests.

"I know the importance of it, the do-or-die part," Kinner said. "I feel like I have to give it all I've got."

Lafayette freshman keeper Gen Newell made a pair of nifty saves down the stretch when the Eagles pushed forward in an attempt to tie the contest.

"To be honest, this feels like I'm living a dream," Butchart said. "To be able to sit back and watch them do this, I'm so proud. It's a special team."

The Lancers won the state crown in 1997 and will be making their fifth final four appearance. They beat semifinal opponent Nerinx Hall 1-0 on April 17.

"This is crazy because we've already had a great three years here," Kinner said. "Now that we're making history, it's unbelievable."

Liberty controlled play throughout much of the second half and put itself in position to come out on top.

"Credit to our girls to (fight) out of such an early hole," Kleekamp said. "If we played the first half the way we played the second half, I would have put money on us for the win. We just didn't have 80 minutes of pretty soccer."